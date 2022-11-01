W&H Unveils New Innovations for the First Time at the Greater NY Dental Meeting

Be the first to see W&H's new innovations for the North American market at their booth at one of the largest Dental Congresses in the world.

WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - W&H Group, a leading international medical technology company, will unveil their latest innovations and solutions for dental professionals at the 98th Annual Greater New York Dental Meeting. The meeting takes place on November 27 – 30, 2022 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Visit W&H's booth at the Greater NY Dental Meeting, Booth #803 (CNW Group/W&H Impex Inc.) (PRNewswire)

For the first time, W&H will have a booth at this meeting where they will be announcing two new products launching in the North American market in early 2023 that enhance their portfolio:

Maintenance devices are indispensable when it comes to ensuring dental handpieces work correctly, maintain their value, and have a long service life. The new Assistina One offers technological advances and takes it to a whole new level. This easy-to-use, new care solution is the fastest in its class, provides even more power and user-friendliness.



Offering even more incredible innovation, a post-vacuum sterilizer is a new addition to W&H's sterilization portfolio. Imperative in interrupting the chain of infection and infection prevention, this sterilizer offers more technology, functionality, traceability and efficiency that make a dental practice's work safer, more efficient and more patient-friendly.

W&H will also be showcasing their existing products at Greater NY, offering hands-on testing at their booth so visitors can personally experience and feel the quality. The sales team will be providing one-on-one demonstrations of both new and existing products including handpieces, the Assistina Twin maintenance system and the Lexa sterilizer as well as offering special show promotions.

"We're excited to unveil our new products for the first time to our dental professional community at the Greater New York Dental Meeting, especially since this is the first time W&H will have a booth at this event," said William Kubofcik, North America Dental Equipment Director of Sales. "These new innovations will certainly be a game changer for dental professionals for use in their everyday workflow needs."

Demonstrations

Schedule an appointment in advance for a demonstration at their booth (803) with a member of their sales team to learn more about these new products and all innovative solutions W&H has to offer. W&H will be offering special show promotions to those visiting their booth.

Booth #803

About W&H

W&H Impex, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group . Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the motor of the company. High-quality product and service solutions , a modern corporate structure, a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,200 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

W&H Impex Inc. logo (CNW Group/W&H Impex Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE W&H Impex Inc.