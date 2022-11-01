Rently is First to Offer Self-Guided Tours with Wayfinding Navigation

Adds dynamic onsite mapping for renters to easily locate parking, amenities, and units for viewing

LOS ANGELES and CAMARILLO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rently, the leader in self-guided touring and smart home technology, is excited to announce that it has optimized its self-guided touring platform with "wayfinding" technology to help renters better navigate properties during tours.

Rently's new tour wayfinding experience in the Rently Tours app. (PRNewswire)

Rently has optimized its self-guided tours with "wayfinding" technology to make rental tours easier to navigate.

Many multifamily properties consist of multiple buildings across large areas. Renter surveys show that a lack of good directions to a unit can be a problem during self-tours and even result in lost leasing opportunities.

Rently recently integrated dynamic mapping technology into its self-guided touring experience in order to make it possible for renters to easily identify the best place to park, quickly locate a lockbox entry point, and then independently find their way to the precise unit they wish to tour, as well as to other community amenities.

"Creating a frictionless touring experience for renters is important if property managers want to make a great first impression on renters," said Rently's CEO, Merrick Lackner. "Rently's self-guided touring solution was created to provide renters with the best time to tour properties. By adding dynamic mapping, Rently now also provides renters with the best way to find their future homes.''

Property managers save significant time with Rently's new feature because activating units for self-guided tours can now be done in minutes rather than hours. Managers can quickly set up wayfinding navigation directly from their Rently Manager Portal simply by adding digital map pins to the available unit and other "points of interest" they would like to highlight during the tour.

