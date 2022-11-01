PACSUN INVITES CONSUMERS TO ENTER THE PACVERSE IN IMMERSIVE MULTI PLATFORM HOLIDAY BRAND CAMPAIGN FUSING VIRTUAL AND PHYSICAL WORLDS

Youth Retailer Celebrates the Season of Togetherness Through Metaverse Exploration, Exclusive Collaborations and IRL Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its holistic brand experience across consumers' virtual and physical lives, today, leading youth retailer Pacsun released its 2022 seasonal campaign coined PacVerse and campaign video "Welcome to the PacVerse," featuring a real life cast entering a metaverse created by Pacsun that juxtaposes virtual and physical worlds and includes a futuristic airport terminal, an upside down world, an icy wonderland, and the new PacVerse world.

Pacsun continues to embrace opportunities to connect and celebrate physical and virtual identities this year, via AR, VR, 3D and Metaverse explorations across multiple platforms and IRL. This campaign comes to life across all Pacsun's digital and social channels, with exclusive content rolling out throughout the season on TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Discord and YouTube, as well as across its 300+ physical retail locations. Pacsun also plans to create 1:1 NFTs that will signify different PacVerse environments in the campaign.

The PacCommunity has expressed ongoing excitement around creating their digital identities in virtual hangouts, which has been evident primarily through audiences' response to Pacsun's gaming presence within PACWORLD on Roblox and 'Pacsun the Game,' both of which launched earlier this year. Inspired by the seamless travel opportunities within the metaverse, PacVerse helps further that expression by offering a fun, creative, and immersive way for consumers to connect, while engaging in virtual branded experiences across a multitude of varying landscapes this Holiday season.

"PacVerse serves as a full funnel medium across our virtual and physical worlds that helps to enhance brand value and consumer experience. Our audience is the first generation to blend their digital and physical indenities as a natural part of their lives, and the PacVerse theme is a celebration of their self expression, reflecting those identities and the unique sense of shared community they find in both," said Brieane (Brie) Olson, President at Pacsun. "Virtual brand worlds are an important part of the future, and part of what is so exciting about these immersive virtual concepts is that the discovery for our consumer is both fluid and the creativity has no boundaries."

Pacsun brand ambassadors featured in the campaign, including Brooke Monk and Mathieu Simoneau , will create special content throughout the season, along with other ambassadors like dancer Brynn Rumfallo and stunt performer Hero DW . Virtual influencer Miquela , who onboarded with Pacsun initially in support of the 2022 Fall Denim campaign, will also be supporting the campaign on social media. The co-creation process with ambassadors has been powerful in amplifying initiatives and campaigns for the brand, and this season marks the first time multiple digital ambassadors will get involved.

In addition, Pacsun will be activating in the Metaverse by extending virtual experiences on PACWORLD with fresh ways for consumers to dress their avatars, including new layered clothing and a dedicated Holiday Gift Shop based off of Pacsun's seasonal collection. Consumers can also interact with the collection, which features a curated mix of unique brand collaborations, trend-right fashion capsules, and first-ever brand partnerships, through virtual styling guides, and try-on experiences by existing partner DressX. Pacsun will also host a variety of IRL events and activations this season, including festive in-store initiatives and a Holiday rooftop screening in Los Angeles, where the campaign video will be screened in front of a live audience for the first-time.

This virtual focused campaign is a nod towards Pacsun efforts creatively intersecting fashion, technology, community and gamification entering the fashion world through virtual and augmented realities, along with Pacsun's strategic partnerships and collaborations with top talent and organizations in the space, including Emma Chamberlain who transformed into her personal avatar for Pacsun's Spring 2022 campaign, Twitch and Pacsun's Livestream at Rolling Loud, and Pacsun's presence at ComplexLand 3.0. Pacsun will also be involved with ComplexCon later this month, activating with new and existing brand partners.

