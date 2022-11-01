Marlette Holdings Unveils Rebrand for Best Egg Platform, Further Supporting the Company's Growth Strategy

The next phase of Best Egg's evolution includes a new visual identity, customer portal, and refreshed positioning

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlette Holdings, Inc., a leading financial technology company, today announced the rebrand of its Best Egg financial platform. The refreshed brand embodies Best Egg's evolution from a lending platform to a financial confidence leader with a clear, compelling identity that brings confidence to customers, new thinking to the category, and cohesion to company growth.

BEST EGG LOGO (PRNewswire)

Best Egg's rebrand comes at a crucial time as the organization evolves from a single product to a multi-product platform with financial confidence as its north star. The company continues to be laser-focused on providing simple solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial life.

"We are mobilizing the Best Egg business to positively impact our customers' lives and create long-term value for our stakeholders," said Jeffrey Meiler, Founder and CEO of Marlette Holdings. "Our target customer is part of the 100 million people in the U.S. who have limited savings, leaving them vulnerable to financial disruption. This rebrand embodies our renewed sense of purpose, energy, and enthusiasm for serving our customers' unique needs, particularly in helping them to achieve financial stability and confidence."

Best Egg is supporting the unique needs of millions of people with limited savings, including those who have traditionally been ignored by the banking industry status quo. Best Egg's mission is centered around providing more than just useful information– it aims to address the complexity, nuance, and pressure of financial distress.

"The shame we're made to feel for our financial past keeps many people from ever moving forward," said Meiler. "This rebrand is the direct result of our customer insights work on financial confidence, which boils down to knowledge, control, and security. We are designing a platform that helps customers make the right decisions about their finances and provides them with frictionless access to money where and when they need it."

From a design standpoint, Best Egg materials have been given a style refresh to match the company's evolution. The new brand is rooted in action, confidence, and optimism, conveying that Best Egg is a credible and welcoming platform. The goal of the new brand is to provide customers with the confidence that Best Egg is a judgment-free platform that will provide them with the tools and resources they need for achieving financial stability.

"The new Best Egg brand shows how we are champions of all our customers, including those who are typically overlooked or turned away, and how we enable our customers' lifestyle, without judgment," said Adele Chandler, Managing Director of Strategic Branding at Best Egg. "By creating an inclusive and safe space for our customers, we will provide them with the building blocks they need to put their financial health back on track."

Over the coming weeks, the company will introduce the new brand publicly. The rollout will include a newly launched website and customer portal, providing an enhanced experience for customers and serving as a valuable resource that offers tools to help consumers confidently manage their finances. To learn more, please visit bestegg.com.

About Marlette Holdings, Inc.

Marlette Holdings, Inc. is a leading financial technology provider whose subsidiaries develop and operate Best Egg, a financial confidence leader that provides lending products and resources focused on helping people feel more confident as they manage their everyday finances. Since March 2014, Best Egg has delivered $22 billion in consumer personal loans with strong credit performance, welcomed almost 485,000 members to the recently launched Best Egg Financial Health platform, and empowered over 155,000 cardmembers who carry the new Best Egg Credit Card in their wallet. For more information, visit bestegg.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Best Egg