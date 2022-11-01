KITCHENAID LAUNCHES NEW BUILT-IN REFRIGERATOR WITH INNOVATIVE STORAGE & MEANINGFUL FEATURES

Experience Premium Features to Empower Every Culinary Making Endeavor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid introduces its new built-in refrigerator, designed with flexible and accessible storage to stay in the creative flow. With enhanced features and organization, this built-in refrigerator is the heart of the kitchen, allowing Makers to get excited to create in their kitchen.

"Optimal space and functionality allows consumers to get the most out of their kitchen, further empowering them in their making," said Danie Antonelli, Senior Director of Brand and Shopper Marketing for KitchenAid Major Appliances. "Not only did we design a refrigerator to meet their kitchen aesthetic needs, but we made sure it has the functionality to match."

The latest KitchenAidⓇ built-in refrigerator features the following benefits:

Under-Shelf Prep Zone : Ideal for food prep or storing leftovers, marinating, chilling desserts, making focaccia and more, this area utilizes space that is typically left unused beneath the refrigerator shelf. The refrigerator also includes a 9"x13" baking sheet and cake pan, allowing cooks to stay in the creative flow – going directly from the refrigerator, to the oven to the dishwasher.

Premium Sliding Storage Tray: Comes in a wood-look finish that is moisture and stain resistant. Whether Makers are serving platters or simply organizing ingredients, this feature will impress guests with its form and function. It is also fully removable, making it easy to clean.

FreshChill™ Temperature-Controlled Drawer: Has a manual setting so you can customize temperatures in order to help maintain the freshness of your ingredients – whether it be meat, produce, assorted items or deli. From a tri-tip to a large rhubarb from the farmer's market, you have control over how much cool air enters the drawer.

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and the first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to create. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

