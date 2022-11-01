Closing Chronic Wounds with Collagen Powder: University of Michigan case study demonstrates the efficacy of ColActive Plus Powder in resolving non-healing wounds

Evidence on Covalon's New ColActive Plus Powder presented at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced that its newest advanced wound care product, ColActive Plus Powder, was showcased in a case study presentation at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), from October 13 to 16, 2022 in Las Vegas. The study, conducted by Dr. Alton Johnson Jr., DPM, FACPM, DABPM, CWSP, at University of Michigan School of Medicine, demonstrates the efficacy of ColActive Plus Powder in treating chronic non-healing wounds.

"I've had success using the ColActive Plus Powder to close challenging stalled wounds. It's applicable to a range of wound types, offering the benefits of collagen in an advanced formulation suitable for chronic or acute wounds", states Dr. Johnson. "It's a unique product, the only collagen-based powder that is available with or without an antimicrobial."

Chronic, hard-to-heal wounds fail to advance through the phases of healing in an orderly and timely manner, often becoming stalled in the inflammatory phase. Imbalances in important cellular mediators for healing perpetuate the cycle of chronicity, which can lead to severe complications such as infection or amputation, which have grave consequences on overall quality of life. ColActive Plus Collagen Powder was uniquely designed to optimize the wound environment while supporting native collagen and connective tissue growth to help clinicians break the cycle of chronicity.

"In just a short time on the market, ColActive Plus Powder has become known as a "closer" of challenging wounds. The positive outcomes we're seeing from clinicians like Dr. Johnson continue to drive growth of this new and unique product and importantly, remind us of the impact it can have on patients suffering from chronic wounds," says Brian Pedlar, CEO of Covalon.

Case Study Summary

An 83-year-old patient with peripheral arterial disease underwent metatarsal toe amputation which resulted in non-healing wounds.

The post-amputation surgical wounds failed to heal over several months with use of a competitive collagen/Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose product.

Treatment with weekly pulse lavage and ColActive Plus Powder resulted in the chronic post-amputation wounds being closed within 28 days, remaining healed to date.

Dr. Alton Johnson Jr. concluded that the use of the novel powder preparation of the ColActive formulation, in combination with pulse lavage, initiated and progressed the healing of the patient's chronic wounds rapidly, in addition to being simple to use as part of the existing treatment plan.

For further details, please refer to the case study poster.

Covalon's advanced wound care solutions include the following:

ColActive® Plus Powder - Collagen wound filler that supports native collagen and connective tissue growth within the wound bed, while also stimulating cellular processes essential for wound healing. Allows for optimal moisture balance. Excellent solution for wounds of irregular shape or wounds in challenging locations

ColActive® Plus Powder Ag - Collagen wound filler with antimicrobial ionic silver to prevent bacterial colonization within the product, thus minimizing the risk of infection.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent-protected medical products that improve patient outcomes and save lives in the areas of advanced wound care, infection management and surgical procedures. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com

