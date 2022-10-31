Walker & Dunlop Structures the Sale and Financing for Trails at Timberline in Colorado

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it structured the sale and financing of Trails at Timberline, located in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Class A, large-scale property includes 314 total units and an average unit size of 897 square feet.

Walker & Dunlop's Dan Woodward, Dave Potarf, Matt Barnett, and Jake Young represented the seller. Mark Grace and Trevor Fase structured the debt financing on behalf of the buyer.

Adjacent to the established neighborhood of Parkwood East, Trails at Timberline offers residents the feel of a quiet, residential neighborhood minutes from the excitement of greater Fort Collins. With easy access to Timberline Road and Drake Road, the property is minutes from Foothills Mall and within proximity to Colorado State University, home to 33,000 full-time students and 2,600 faculty members.

"The Fort Collins submarket continues to exhibit strong fundamentals with an average submarket vacancy of 4.62%, a historic low," said Dan Woodward, Managing Director of Investment Sales at Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in multifamily property sales, having completed $19.3 billion in property sales volume in 2021 alone, up 214% from 2020. The firm is also one of the top providers of capital to the U.S. multifamily market. In 2021, Walker & Dunlop originated $49 billion in debt financing volume, including lending over $42 billion for multifamily properties. To learn more about our capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. Our people, brand and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry. With more than 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

