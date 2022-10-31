Livly Partners with Sensor Industries to Advance Water Sustainability in Multifamily Buildings

The new partnership will reduce water disasters and leaks in multi-unit buildings, saving communities thousands of dollars each month on utility expenditures.

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Livly , the nation's leading enterprise-grade resident experience provider, is proud to announce its partnership with Sensor Industries. Now, Livly users will have access to smart-tech notifications from Sensor Industries. Their network of leak and toilet sensors will help save clients thousands of dollars each month and benefit the environment as well.

"Through our partnership with Livly, we are very excited to provide easy access to Sensor leak detection technology that meets the needs of today's owners and operators," remarked Dave Duckwitz, CEO of Sensor Industries. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with a top-tier residential technology solution that serves hundreds of thousands of residents through Livly's platform."

Introducing a new wave of home automation

Sensor Industries is a leading Internet of Things (IoT) environmental monitoring company. Its flagship products monitor residences for toilet leaks and floods from leaking plumbing or appliances. In a multifamily residence with 100 toilets, an average of 3,400 gallons of water is lost daily, costing $31,000 annually.

"Sensor Industries aligns with Livly's goal of providing technology solutions that enable operators to provide the best resident experience possible," said Alex Samoylovich, Livly's Founder and Co-CEO. "Through this collaboration, property managers can offer greater protection with immediate water leak notifications, effectively mitigate potential water emergencies, and reduce insurance claims for both the property and residents."

Livly is a company dedicated to innovating modern property management technology and services that simplify life for the multifamily industry. Now, owners, operators, and maintenance staff will get real-time notifications of possible in-unit leaks and will be made aware of leaks within the entire building.

Once a flood or leak is detected, a text message alert is sent to the property team. This real-time notification allows property staff to take immediate action to mitigate damage and maximize savings. The easy-to-read dashboard, that comes with the system, provides comprehensive data with an emphasis on savings.

Livly is driven to create efficiency and NOI improvements for apartment communities, while also prioritizing sustainability and positive impacts to the community at large. This partnership with Sensor Industries will help them do both. Not only will Livly's clients nationwide be able to save thousands of dollars per year, but the communities as a whole will also use significantly less water. That's great news for everyone involved.

About Livly, Inc.

Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment living and powering communities across the globe. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly has built the first unified enterprise-grade operating system tailored specifically for residential properties. The AI-powered Livly operating system serves as the remote control for apartment living, connecting residents, guests, staff, and vendors with state-of-the-art software, access controls, services, and robust data analytics. For more information about Livly, please visit www.livly.io .

About Sensor Industries

Sensor Industries is a leading Internet of Things company bringing new operational efficiency, increased Net Operating Income and water and energy conservation to owners and residents of multi-unit commercial properties. Sensor's proprietary SI-Mesh wireless network is specifically designed to power a vast network of sensors that monitor and report on a wide array of environmental conditions and building systems' performance. Access to this vital data lowers costs, reduce risks, and provides new income opportunities to the property owners while simultaneously enhancing the occupancy experience for the tenants.

