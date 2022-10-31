Dynata Hires New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Company Growth

Mike Petrullo's 30 years' executive-level experience in business services arena includes high-growth & transformational environments

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata today announced it has appointed Mike Petrullo as chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. Petrullo succeeds Gary S. Laben, who served more than six years as CEO and led the company's transformational journey to becoming the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement.

New Dynata CEO Mike Petrullo brings more than 30 years' global executive-level experience in the business services and technology arenas. (PRNewswire)

New CEO Mike Petrullo joins Dynata at a pivotal juncture in its strategic transformation.

Dynata has shaped a new model for the insights and marketing industry. The company has expanded from using first-party data to generate insights to more broadly leveraging those insights to activate marketing campaigns and measure results at scale. Dynata's transformation was recognized by clients and peers as the No. 1 Most Innovative Supplier in GreenBook's 2022 GRIT Top 50 report released in September, in addition to earning the top spots in the Data & Analytics and Field Service provider categories — the core strengths of Dynata's business.

Petrullo joins Dynata at a pivotal juncture in its strategic transformation. He brings more than 30 years' global executive-level experience in the business services and technology arenas, with particular focus on strategic planning, operational excellence, process improvement and change management. His background encompasses both high-growth environments, including building businesses organically and through mergers and acquisitions, and transformational environments, having successfully integrated large, complex businesses. Most recently, he served more than seven years as a member of the board of directors of DISA Global Solutions, and four years as CEO of Dodge Data & Analytics, a leading data, analytics and intelligence provider. Before joining Dodge, Petrullo served five-plus years as CEO and president of HireRight Solutions, Inc., a unified global software and data platform, and one of the world's top providers of pre-employment screening.

"I'm thrilled to join Dynata and build on the accomplishments and extraordinary work that's helped differentiate our business in the industry," Petrullo said. "We'll continue to empower our team members to deliver the highest-quality services to our clients. And as our industry evolves, we'll focus relentlessly on growing Dynata by investing in innovative products and solutions, and expanding our industry leadership in high-quality, fully permissioned first-party data — the cornerstone for accurate and actionable insights."

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses nearly 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing ROI. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com .

