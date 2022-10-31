CARLY RAE JEPSEN PARTNERS WITH LENOVO TO LIGHT UP BROADWAY FOR A LIVE, ONE NIGHT ONLY PERFORMANCE

Lenovo laptops based on the Intel Evo platform inspires creatives to utilize technology to pursue and ignite their passions

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lenovo announced their upcoming Broadway debut via a partnership with GRAMMY®-nominated singer and songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen. Lenovo, Intel, and Carly are partnering to produce a first-of-its-kind, Broadway-inspired music video for her single "Surrender My Heart" from her critically acclaimed fifth studio album The Loneliest Time, which dropped on October 21 (via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope). Collaborators on the new LP include Rufus Wainwright, Captain Cuts, John Hill, Kyle Shearer, Alex Hope, Tavish Crowe, Rostam Batmanglij and Bullion.

Performing in the heart of New York City on November 17th, Carly will showcase her love of Broadway by bringing theater goers on a journey through her newest music video – all performed on stage in front of a live audience. Leading up to the performance, Carly will work with an all-star creative team to bring her Broadway pop vision to life with signature vibrant colors and the addition of some exciting cameos, truly making this an unforgettable one night only experience for fans in attendance.

"It's almost impossible for me to express how much passion I have for theater and I'm beyond excited that Lenovo and Intel are going on this journey with me to turn one of my new tracks into a live Broadway inspired music video," says Carly Rae Jepsen. "Broadway was hit especially hard throughout the pandemic and I love that I will have the opportunity to utilize my new music to bring attention to this inspiring community."

A limited number of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Fans, 21+ or older, will have the chance to win access to this exclusive live NY event! Additionally, specific props and costumes from the music video will be auctioned off at a later date to benefit charities close to Carly's heart.

From stage lighting control to the ability to map out each second on stage, Lenovo laptops based on the Intel Evo platform will be on-hand to help Carly bring her creative vision to fruition. Leading up to the performance, Lenovo will be supplying technology products that provide the productivity, versatility, and world-class features needed to put on a show of this magnitude. These devices will enable all cast members and production crew to bring their unique skills to life, setting a new bar for live performances and ensuring that the event will be talked about for years to come. Lenovo and Carly will tease the rehearsal process and the frantic behind the scenes action expected from any live Broadway performance on social media throughout pre-production and the day of the actual show!

"At Lenovo, our continued mission is to enable and inspire people through the power of our technology," said Gerald Youngblood, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo North America. "This program is an important example of how our technology can help realize a creative vision. We are thrilled to partner with Carly Rae Jepsen to help bring hers to life."

About Carly Rae Jepsen

In her exuberant pop anthems, Carly Rae Jepsen seeks out the thrilling new emotions that surface in love and amplifies them into musical adrenaline rushes. By distilling pure feeling into soaring hooks, the Canadian singer/songwriter, who broke out with her 2012 global hit "Call Me Maybe," has been recognized as a modern master of pop songwriting. Now she emerges from a period of isolation with her new album The Loneliest Time, which sees her pushing her craft in more introspective and playful directions. Without compromising her infectious dance sensibilities, she emerges a more astute and compassionate songwriter, marking a progression from 2019's lovesick Dedicated and the buoyant '80s-inspired synth-pop on E·MO·TION, the 2014 LP that launched her into cult pop star status. What has remained constant across her career so far is that songwriting is Jepsen's way of exploring her fascination with relationships. She grew up in Mission, British Columbia, with divorced parents who had both remarried by the time she was 5. Observing how different those partnerships were, she carried a curiosity about romantic dynamics into her adult life, where she jots down any reflection that has lyrical potential. Ultimately, she hopes that her lyrical candor will remind listeners that they are never truly isolated. "There's a communal feeling in knowing that so many people are feeling the same way that you do," she says. "There's a connection in knowing that other people also feel lonely."

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

