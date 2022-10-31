B. Riley Securities Expands Healthcare & Life Sciences Investment Banking

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities, Inc., a leading full service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced it has added a team of nine experienced Healthcare and Life Sciences professionals from Huron Transaction Advisory LLC ("Huron"). Veteran investment bankers, James Metcalf and Benjamin Matz, have joined B. Riley Securities along with a team of investment banking professionals with significant expertise that further fortifies the firm's Healthcare and Life Sciences practice. Metcalf joins as Senior Managing Director and is based in New York. Matz joins as a Managing Director, based in Los Angeles.

B Riley Logo (PRNewsfoto/B. Riley Financial) (PRNewswire)

Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities, commented: "The deep industry expertise and proven execution capabilities of this team significantly enhances our accomplished healthcare and life sciences capital markets franchise. Coupled with the recent addition of FocalPoint, B. Riley has firmly established its position as a leading advisor to organizations and investors across the healthcare dealmaking continuum."

"We are pleased to welcome this talented group which brings decades of experience guiding management teams and investors through strategic and financial transactions across healthcare," said Nishen Radia, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of M&A at B. Riley Securities. "Our healthcare group has grown significantly and has quickly become one of the strongest platforms in the middle market. With an extended set of professional capabilities, we continue to invest in talent that will best serve our clients as they seek to capitalize on the opportunities being presented by the evolving market landscape."

Prior to joining B. Riley, James Metcalf served as a Managing Director and leader in Huron's investment banking affiliate. He brings over 17 years of experience advising publicly traded, financial sponsor-backed, and privately held organizations across all facets of the healthcare industry including acute care, behavioral health, post-acute care, ancillary and pharmaceutical services, payors, healthcare IT, distribution companies and physician practice management. Earlier in his career, he worked in EY's and Morgan Keegan's US healthcare investment banking practices and has held positions in corporate finance, banking, and global equities at Bank of America Securities and J.P. Morgan.

Metcalf commented: "The resources and domain expertise across B. Riley strike us as a natural fit for our team, and I could not be more excited to contribute to this best-in-class platform."

Benjamin Matz, CFA previously served as a Managing Director in Huron's investment banking affiliate. Matz has advised organizations on a multitude of healthcare services transactions spanning behavioral health, managed care, payor services, pharmaceutical services, physician practice management, and telemedicine. He has led public and private organizations through successful M&A and recapitalization processes, equity and debt transactions, asset sales, and balance sheet restructurings. Prior to his tenure at Huron, Matz was a Director at Conway MacKenzie Capital Advisors. He is an active member of the Los Angeles chapter of CFA Institute and the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG).

