FIRST RESOURCE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD QUARTERLY RESULTS; THIRD QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME GREW 19% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR

Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

First Resource Bank is proud to be a community bank that believes in providing exceptional...
First Resource Bank is proud to be a community bank that believes in providing exceptional service, managing your banking needs responsibly, and treating you with respect. We are committed to supporting our surrounding towns and neighborhoods. At First Resource Bank, our driving goal is to be your first resource when you want to save, invest or manage your hard-earned dollars, or when you need a lending partner to help you achieve a personal or business goal. (PRNewsFoto/First Resource Bank)(PRNewswire)

"The momentum to grow assets and profitability continues as reflected by our performance in the third quarter," stated CEO, Glenn B. Marshall.  "With a return on equity of over 15%, coupled with a return on assets over 1.20%, we are thrilled to achieve the long-term results we set out to achieve.  Amplified by consistent record profitability, I am incredibly proud to lead a tremendous team focused on increasing shareholder value, continuous growth and customer satisfaction."

Highlights for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 included:

  • Quarterly net income of $1.5 million, exceeding the prior year third quarter by 19%, the highest quarterly profit in the Bank's history
  • 16% year to date loan growth achieved
  • Total deposits grew 9% year to date
  • Total interest income grew 16% over the prior year third quarter
  • Net interest margin expanded 6 basis points in the third quarter, growing from 3.73% to 3.79%
  • Book value per share grew 3% during the third quarter and 8% year to date
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 56%, an 8% improvement during the third quarter
  • Named the Best Bank in Chester County for the sixth consecutive year by the readers of The Daily Local News

President and Chief Financial Officer, Lauren C. Ranalli, stated, "A key initiative which contributed to the Bank's exceptional third quarter results was our prudent focus on expanding our net interest margin despite rising deposit costs. Strong loan growth all year has served as a tailwind for our 2022 results to date. While interest rate increases have caused unrealized losses in the bond portfolio, our book value per share continues to grow. We intend to hold these bonds to maturity and expect to recapture that value when rates fall in the future."

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $1.5 million, or $0.52 per common share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.47 per common share, for the previous quarter and $1.3 million, or $0.44 per common share, for the third quarter of the prior year. Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.23% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 1.13% for the third quarter of 2021. Annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") was 15.91% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 14.95% for the same period a year prior.

Total interest income increased $703 thousand, or 15%, from $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 to $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. This increase was driven by a 7% growth in loans, coupled with an increased rate environment, favorably affecting other interest earning assets.

Total interest income increased $771 thousand, or 16%, from $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 to $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. This increase was the result of 18% loan growth when comparing September 30, 2022 to a year prior. Traditional loan growth year-over-year increases to 21% when excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans for both periods. Increased interest income from loan growth was coupled with an increased rate environment, favorably affecting other interest earning assets.

The Bank recognized $8 thousand of PPP fees in the second quarter of 2022 and none in the third quarter of 2022, which represents both the amortization of PPP fees for loans based on the original maturity schedule and the balance of PPP fees recognized when the loans were forgiven by the Small Business Administration. PPP fees had been fully recognized as of June 30, 2022. The Bank recognized $459 thousand in PPP fees in the third quarter of 2021, compared to none in the third quarter of 2022.

Total interest expense increased 60% when comparing the third quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2022. This increase was the result of a 44 basis point increase in the rate as well as a higher volume of money market accounts and a 33 basis point increase in rate in addition to a higher volume of time deposits quarter over quarter. During the third quarter of 2022 the Federal Reserve increase interest rates by 150 basis points.

Total interest expense increased 42% from $623 thousand for the third quarter of 2021 to $884 thousand for the third quarter 2022. The majority of this increased expense was related to a 45 basis point increase in the rate along with a higher volume of money market accounts and a 29 basis point increase in rate as well as a higher volume of time deposits year over year. Interest expense on FHLB borrowings decreased 61% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021 due to FHLB advance prepayments completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 300 basis points.

Ranalli noted, "Deposit customers are putting their balances to work now that interest rates have risen significantly in the market as the Federal Reserve fights inflation nationally. The Bank's high loan to assets model allows us to remain competitive from a deposit pricing standpoint to retain and attract new customers in this environment."

Net interest income increased $370 thousand, or 9%, to $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $4.2 million for the previous quarter. The net interest margin increased 6 basis points from 3.73% in the second quarter of 2022 to 3.79% in the third quarter of 2022. The overall yield on interest earning assets increased 30 basis points during the third quarter primarily due to a 29 basis point increase in yield as well as a higher volume of loans and an increase in higher yielding cash maintained on the balance sheet. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 37 basis points during the third quarter to 0.93%, with the majority of that increase attributed to higher cost of money market accounts and time deposits. The total cost of deposits increased from 0.40% at the end of the second quarter 2022 to 0.68% as of September 30, 2022.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $12.7 million, a 9% improvement over net interest income of $11.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This growth was driven by a 6% increase in loan interest income and a 54% decrease in borrowings interest expense, partially offset by an 11% increase in deposit interest expense. The net interest margin grew from 3.67% during the third quarter of 2021 to 3.79% in the third quarter of 2022.

The provision for loan losses increased to $168 thousand in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $19 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. Year over year the provision for loan losses increased from $7 thousand in the third quarter of 2021 to $168 thousand in the third quarter of 2022.

Marshall stated, "Internally we have been working on implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology for the allowance for loan losses. We are ready for the upcoming implementation on January 1, 2023."

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.85% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.86% at December 31, 2021 and 0.86% at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.85% at September 30, 2022, 0.86% at December 31, 2021 and 0.88% at September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $183 thousand at September 30, 2022 and $244 thousand at June 30, 2022. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.04% at September 30, 2022 and 0.05% at June 30, 2022.

Non-interest income for the quarter of 2022 was $204 thousand compared to $266 thousand for the previous quarter and $179 thousand for the third quarter of the prior year. No swap referral fee income was received in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $85 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 and zero in the third quarter of 2021. No gain on sale of SBA loans was recorded in either the third quarter of 2022, the second quarter of 2022, or the third quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $853 thousand compared to $538 thousand for the same period in the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $187 thousand was received in the first nine months of 2022 compared to none in the first nine months of 2021. Gain on sale of SBA loans was $94 thousand for the first nine months of 2022 compared to none in the first nine months of 2021.

Non-interest expense decreased $33 thousand, or 1%, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter. Decreases in professional fees were partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, data processing and other costs. Non-interest expense increased $63 thousand, or 2%, when comparing the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributed to higher salaries and benefits and other costs, partially offset by lower professional fees and data processing costs. Non-interest expenses to average assets were 2.14% at the conclusion of the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.32% for the previous quarter and 2.27% for the third quarter of the prior year.

Ranalli added, "Overhead expense control has always been a priority at the Bank and as we continue to grow, we are seeing the efficiencies of overhead additions we've made over time. Non-interest expenses to average assets were 2.14% during the third quarter, with steady improvement noted throughout the year. Significant improvement was also noted in the efficiency ratio in 2022."

Deposits grew a net $21.1 million, or 5%, from $415.7 million at June 30, 2022 to $436.8 million at September 30, 2022. During the third quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $26.1 million, or 22%, from $118.3 million at June 30, 2022 to $92.1 million at September 30, 2022. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $8.7 million, or 21%, from $41.3 million at June 30, 2022 to $50.0 million at September 30, 2022. Money market deposits increased $18.1 million, or 10%, from $189.6 million at June 30, 2022 to $207.7 million at September 30, 2022. Certificates of deposit increased $20.4 million, or 31%, from $66.5 million at June 30, 2022 to $86.9 million at September 30, 2022. Between September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2022, total deposits grew 9%, with strong checking, money market, and time deposit growth partially offset by a decline in non-interest bearing deposits.

With strong growth in commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and consumer loans, the loan portfolio increased $29.8 million during the third quarter of 2022 to $448.5 million, compared to $418.7 million during the previous quarter.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:


Sep. 30,

2022


Dec. 31,

2021


Sep. 30,

2021







Commercial real estate

$   360,325,089


$   312,736,636


$   295,356,032

Commercial construction

31,681,479


22,167,820


25,483,655

Commercial business

40,041,080


39,273,664


43,112,165

Consumer

16,453,602


14,052,015


15,245,369







Total loans

$   448,501,250


$   388,230,135


$   379,197,221

Total stockholder's equity increased $1.2 million, or 3%, from $37.4 million at June 30, 2022 to $38.6 million at September 30, 2022, primarily due to net income generated, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss position of the investment portfolio. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, book value per share grew 41 cents, or 3%, to $13.16. Book value has grown by 8% year-to-date, and 11% on a year over year basis, despite the increase in unrealized losses in the investment portfolio related to the recent rise of interest rates.

Selected Financial Data:
Balance Sheets (unaudited)



September 30,

2022


December 31,

2021





Cash and due from banks

$      8,644,805


$    10,545,913

Time deposits at other banks

100,000


100,000

Investments

20,293,499


53,419,674

Loans

448,501,250


388,230,135

Allowance for loan losses

(3,804,036)


(3,322,979)

Premises & equipment

7,933,594


8,075,525

Other assets

12,131,366


12,016,270





Total assets

$  493,800,478


$  469,064,538





Noninterest-bearing deposits

$    92,121,787


$  113,175,651

Interest-bearing checking

49,996,885


31,251,216

Money market

207,732,384


184,581,051

Time deposits

86,926,735


70,978,824

  Total deposits

436,777,791


399,986,742

Short term borrowings

-


9,000,000

Long term borrowings

9,530,000


15,280,000

Subordinated debt

5,962,515


5,953,144

Other liabilities

2,898,113


3,293,450





Total liabilities

455,168,419


433,513,336





Common stock

2,934,657


2,928,166

Surplus

18,133,646


18,067,622

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,170,264)


69,182

Retained earnings

18,734,020


14,486,232





Total stockholders' equity

38,632,059


35,551,202





Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

$  493,800,478


$  469,064,538

Performance Statistics
(unaudited)



Qtr Ended

Sep. 30,

2022

Qtr Ended

June 30,
2022

Qtr Ended

Mar. 31,

2022

Qtr Ended

Dec. 31,

2021

Qtr Ended

Sep. 30,
2021







Net interest margin

3.79 %

3.73 %

3.62 %

3.40 %

3.67 %







Nonperforming loans/

   Total loans

0.04 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.00 %

0.03 %







Nonperforming assets/

   Total assets

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.00 %

0.02 %







Allowance for loan losses/

   Total loans

0.85%**

0.87%**

0.89%**

0.86%**

0.86%**







Average loans/Average

   assets

87.8 %

88.0 %

85.2 %

80.0 %

82.8 %







Non-interest expenses*/

   Average assets

2.14 %

2.32 %

2.35 %

2.43 %

2.27 %







Efficiency ratio

56.0 %

60.6 %

61.3 %

70.8 %

61.5 %







Earnings per share – basic

   and diluted

$0.52

$0.47

$0.45

$0.32

$0.44







Book value per share

$13.16

$12.75

$12.40

$12.14

$11.86







Total shares outstanding

2,934,657

2,932,440

2,930,134

2,928,166

2,925,874







Weighted average shares outstanding

2,933,642

2,931,285

2,929,243

2,927,008

2,924,797


*  Annualized


** Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses/total loans was 0.85% at September 30, 2022, 0.87% at June 30, 2022, 0.89% at March 31, 2022, 0.86% at December 31, 2021, and 0.88% at September 30, 2021.

Income Statements (unaudited)



Qtr. Ended

Sep. 30,

2022


Qtr. Ended

June 30,

2022


Qtr. Ended

Mar. 31,

2022


Qtr. Ended

Dec. 31,

2021


Qtr. Ended

Sep. 30,

2021











INTEREST INCOME










Loans, including fees

$5,218,510


$4,597,848


$4,401,051


$4,426,009


$4,566,386

Securities

116,783


115,791


112,463


98,387


89,968

Other

107,483


26,483


11,699


19,496


15,790

 Total interest income

5,442,776


4,740,122


4,525,213


4,543,892


4,672,144











INTEREST EXPENSE










Deposits

749,425


412,378


394,432


414,096


424,240

Borrowings

41,337


45,690


58,137


96,950


105,289

Subordinated debt

93,123


93,125


93,123


93,124


93,124

 Total interest expense

883,885


551,193


545,692


604,170


622,653











Net interest income

4,558,891


4,188,929


3,979,521


3,939,722


4,049,491











Provision for loan losses

167,671


19,150


21,560


59,554


6,834











Net interest income after provision for loan losses

4,391,220


4,169,779


3,957,961


3,880,168


4,042,657











NON-INTEREST INCOME










BOLI income

48,413


47,100


46,591


47,390


47,555

Referral fee income

-


84,725


101,974


-


-

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-


-


94,392


-


-

Other

155,281


134,583


139,833


132,942


131,449

 Total non-interest income

203,694


266,408


382,790


180,332


179,004











NON-INTEREST EXPENSE










Salaries & benefits

1,647,461


1,643,403


1,628,813


1,584,108


1,559,849

Occupancy & equipment

253,856


233,866


253,088


247,547


253,349

Professional fees

73,525


151,939


130,894


139,071


104,768

Advertising

83,724


81,856


80,926


92,159


81,789

Data processing

148,071


134,463


136,335


150,659


160,971

Other

458,443


452,282


445,110


703,462


441,218

Total non-interest expense

2,665,080


2,697,809


2,675,166


2,917,006


2,601,944











Income before federal income tax expense

1,929,834


1,738,378


1,665,585


1,143,494


1,619,717











Federal income tax expense

394,616


352,887


338,506


227,367


326,319











Net income

$1,535,218


$1,385,491


$1,327,079


$   916,127


$1,293,398

Income Statements (unaudited)



Nine Months

Ended
September 30,
2022


Nine Months

Ended
September 30,

2021





INTEREST INCOME




Loans, including fees

$  14,217,409


$  13,377,934

Securities

345,037


281,022

Other

145,665


27,587

 Total interest income

14,708,111


13,686,543





INTEREST EXPENSE




Deposits

1,556,235


1,405,013

Borrowings

145,164


318,177

Subordinated debt

279,371


279,371

 Total interest expense

1,980,770


2,002,561





Net interest income

12,727,341


11,683,982





Provision for loan losses

208,381


517,440





Net interest income after provision for loan losses

12,518,960


11,166,542





NON-INTEREST INCOME




BOLI income

142,104


139,583

Referral fee income

186,699


-

Gain on sale of SBA loans

94,392


-

Other

429,697


398,395

 Total non-interest income

852,892


537,978





NON-INTEREST EXPENSE




Salaries & benefits

4,919,677


4,584,477

Occupancy & equipment

740,810


771,387

Professional fees

356,358


292,216

Advertising

246,506


231,260

Data processing

418,869


498,824

Other

1,355,835


1,258,020

Total non-interest expense

8,038,055


7,636,184





Income before federal income tax expense

5,333,797


4,068,336





Federal income tax expense

1,086,009


812,700





Net income

$    4,247,788


$    3,255,636

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events.  These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.  These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts.  When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time.  In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.  Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

