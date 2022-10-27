Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding to Allocate Capital for Nursing Home Neglect and Abuse Cases

Lawsuit Funding Firm says that this market is underserved and they intend to be a leader in the space moving forward.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they have readied their underwriting department to take on lawsuit applications for or on behalf of nursing home residents. As a leader in the industry they are prepared to offer funding to plaintiffs with active lawsuits throughout the country.

Many lawsuit funding companies shy away from funding these cases due to questions regarding liability and/or an elderly person's age, but Legal-Bay has an experienced team of attorneys who have worked on many of these lawsuits, and are able to understand their value.

Bed sores are a common issue for long-term care home residents, and a sign that the patient may be suffering from neglect. Other common—and very serious—injuries and/or illnesses include dehydration, malnutrition, depression, broken bones, and even organ failure.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "Legal-Bay has and always will be a pioneer in lawsuit funding, and while the rest of the industry isn't focusing on cases of this nature, it's an area where we feel our expertise can help families during a stressful time. We encourage individuals that have been denied by other funding companies to try our services, as we feel we are the best-equipped to assist when it comes to nursing home neglect cases."

If you are a plaintiff involved in an active elder abuse lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance lawsuit loan against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuits or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the settlement loan isn't really a law suit loan, but rather a cash advance.

Legal-Bay funds all types of lawsuits, including personal injury, slips and falls, car accidents, and more. To apply for a loan on lawsuit program, please visit Legal-Bay's website HERE or call toll-free: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by to answer questions.

