InventHelp Inventor Develops a Device to Keep Sewer Lines Clean (TNO-158)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was having issues with my sewer lines clogging up and I felt like it would be beneficial to other families with septic systems," said an inventor from Ruston, La., "so I invented the SEPTIC SAVER."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention is used to grind toilet paper, feces, grease, and other waste matter to help prevent clogs in the sewer lines and system. It prevents any return backup, reducing any potential related sewage odors, mold, or bacteria buildup in relation to clogs and backups associated with toilets, sinks, shower drains, etc. It could reduce regular maintenance procedures and associated costs of plumbing services. Convenient, easy to use and install, it is also efficient and functional.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TNO-158, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp