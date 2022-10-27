ImpactLife partners with Forestmatic and Blood Centers of America to plant 33,000 trees

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a partnership with Blood Centers of America and Forestmatic, ImpactLife is providing blood donors with the opportunity to help plant 33,000 trees. The global sustainability initiative is being joined by blood providers across the United States and will ultimately result in planting up to 160,000 trees in a deforested region of Uganda.

A farmer working in the Kijani Forest region Uganda (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to support a program to not only thank our blood donors for their lifesaving impact here at home, but also for their support of this global sustainability initiative," said Amanda Hess, ImpactLife Vice President, Donor Relations and Marketing. "Blood donors give because they want to help make a difference in the world, and we're excited to help increase that difference with Forestmatic and Blood Centers of America."

ImpactLife is asking blood donors to step forward by giving blood and having a tree planted in their name. Donors may schedule appointments by calling (800) 747-5401, schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app). All presenting donors will receive a voucher to redeem for the tree planting program and the donor's choice of an ImpactLife Blood Type Mug or gift card. For more information, see www.bloodcenter.org/promotions.

The national campaign with blood providers across the U.S. has a goal of planting 160,000 trees total. Forestmatic estimates participating farmers will see a $3,500 increase in their household income over ten years: a 400% increase compared to existing employment. Further, Forestmatic estimates planting 33,000 trees will offset approximately 2100 tons of CO2 emissions over the next five years, equivalent to keeping 450 cars parked for one year.

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 124 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country. Services extend from southcentral Wisconsin to St. Louis, Missouri and from Danville, Illinois to Chariton, Iowa. (See a map of the ImpactLife service region.) ImpactLife operates 22 Donor Centers and holds approximately 5000 mobile blood drives annually to provide blood components needed for patient transfusions at hospitals throughout our region.

