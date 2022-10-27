HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY ANNOUNCES DATES OF ITS 2022 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) announced today that it will release its 2022 third quarter financial results and file its 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, to discuss its results.

Conference Call: Thursday, November 3, 2022 Time: 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) Telephone: 888-350-3452 (toll free) International 647-362-9199

Conference ID: 1809480

(Call in at least five minutes before start time)

The conference call will also be webcast live over the internet. To access the call, go to www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company website.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, TrueAir®, Brightline® and Hamilton Beach Health®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. Hamilton Beach Brands licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, Clorox® air purifiers, and Brita® countertop water appliances. Hamilton Beach Brands markets and distributes the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Hamilton Beach Brands has entered the home medical market through a multiyear agreement with HealthBeacon plc and is the exclusive marketer and distributor of a smart Injection Care Management System in the U.S. and Canada under the new owned brand name Hamilton Beach Health®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

