E-CORE ACHIEVES APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT PARTNER SPECIALIZATION IN GOOGLE CLOUD PARTNER ADVANTAGE

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- e-Core, a leading solutions provider for cloud applications modernization, digital product development, and agile transformation, achieved the Application Development Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program.

Becoming a Google Cloud Specialization Partner is the highest technical designation a partner can reach. The title provides a clear qualification to businesses such as e-Core who have an established Google Cloud Application Development practice, a demonstrated track record of consistent customer success, and have been rigorously vetted by Google Cloud and a third-party assessor.

"Our clients are some of the most visible and widely-used platforms in their fields. As a Google Cloud Specialization Partner, we instill the utmost confidence that we will continue to develop and deliver innovative applications that surpass market expectations and vastly improve our customers' experiences," said Marcio Silveira, Co-founder and CEO of e-Core. "As a company, we are driven to bring our client's vision to life with the help of Google Cloud, and few can say they have our level of experience developing such proven and transformative cloud-based applications."

"This designation is a testament to e-Core's continuous efforts to be at the forefront of the technology industry," said Marco Roman, Head of North American Field Operations at e-Core. "Achieving Google Cloud Specialization Partner designation in Application Development solidifies our position as one of the top navigators of the constantly-evolving cloud application world, and we're thrilled to use our diverse capabilities to help our clients grow," added Abhineet Jha, who recently joined e-Core as Senior Vice President and Head of Sales for North America.

Let our experience be the core of our partnership with you. For more than 22 years, e-Core has been a trusted technology partner for customers around the globe, helping them to unlock the value of technology investments. Leverage e-Core's expertise to accelerate your agile transformation, enhance your software development initiatives, or build digital solutions to transform your business, scale for growth, and continuously improve your competitive advantage.

