The Year's Top Professional Services Automation Tools to Better Optimize Business Tasks, According to End Users

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Professional Services Automation Data Quadrant, naming five providers as Gold Medalists in the category.

Professional services automation tools (PSAs) are full-suite software applications designed to assist professionals such as lawyers, accountants, engineers, and IT consultants. PSA software empowers professionals to automate processes and business applications such as project management, resource management, task management, and invoicing with just a few clicks. Switching to effective PSA software can increase work efficiency, and it saves administrative costs for busy professional services groups.

To support organizations considering which PSA software to invest in this year, SoftwareReviews has identified the top five providers. These insights are based on verified survey data collected from 421 end-user reviews. The leading providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Professional Services Automation Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Avaza , 9.0 CS, ranked high for reporting.

Wrike , 8.8 CS, ranked high for ease of data integration.

Scoro , 8.8 CS, ranked high for business value creation.

Accelo , 8.7 CS, ranked high for time management.

Kantata , 8.6 CS, ranked high for customer surveys.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide an accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

