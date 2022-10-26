Premium oral health brand is the first oral care company to be carried through Bluemercury online and in-store

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vVARDIS, the revolutionary oral health company transforming oral care and dentistry, announced today that the brand's line of products will launch at luxury beauty and wellness retailer Bluemercury, both online at bluemercury.com and in store at 50 retail locations across the U.S.

vVARDIS Launches State of the Art Oral Care Products Online and In-Store at Luxe Beauty Retailer, Bluemercury (PRNewswire)

vVARDIS' full range of products will now be available for purchase including its' revolutionary New White Enamel Anti-aging Serum, an intensive seven-day treatment that rejuvenates tooth enamel for immediate smoothness. Paired with their extensive line of premium products, vVARDIS aims to eliminate early tooth decay for a youthful, brighter, timeless smile.

"We are thrilled to be the first premium oral health brand carried at Bluemercury. At vVARDIS, our goal is to ensure consumers have access to the highest quality oral care. Our line of dental care is more than just basic hygiene, it's a revolution in the dental industry. Our biomimetic technology developed in Switzerland aims to eliminate early tooth decay by creating new white enamel the way that nature does," said Haleh Abivardi, Co-Founder at vVARDIS. "We're setting a new standard for oral health, and our products offer results that have the ability to completely transform self-care."

vVARIDS' innovative technology combines biomimetic compounds and natural minerals to deliver sustainable products to protect and strengthen your teeth. Its products are paving the way for a drill-free future, working to eliminate tooth decay and rebuilding enamel.

"vVARDIS has a remarkable premium line of products, and there's no better way to expand into the oral care space than with these luxury at-home care treatments. We are excited to launch this segment of our business with vVardis to educate consumers on the importance of oral health." said Tracy Kline, Head of Merchandising, Spa, and Supply Chain." At Bluemercury, we place a focus on showcasing brands that are built around holistic approaches toward wellness. We recognize that vVARDIS' products display sustainability efforts and have a high standard for ingredients."

As the first oral care products carried at Bluemercury, vVARDIS will magnify their premium oral care experience by offering customer consultations and events at select locations with vVARDIS experts and executives to offer a more in-depth understanding of the science behind the products. For more information on vVARDIS, please visit www.vvardis.com.

About vVARDIS

Founded by Drs. Haley and Golnar Abivardi, vVARDIS is setting a new standard for oral care, believing that oral care is the indispensable foundation of holistic health and wellbeing. The mission of vVARDIS is a drill-free future for the next generation. vVARDIS technologies are backed by over 20 years of laboratory and clinical research at more than 200 publications. At its Innovation Center in Northern Switzerland, vVARDIS' team of scientists have been leading some of today's most advanced explorations in oral health. Its globally patented technology revolutionizes dentistry and oral care. The foundation of the vVARDIS technology holds the key to the drill-free future Dr. Haley and Golnar Abivardi envision for all.

About Bluemercury

Bluemercury is widely recognized as the nation's largest and fastest-growing luxury beauty products and retail spa chain. Bluemercury was created as a haven for beauty lovers—a place for them to receive honest, expert advice and to find the best beauty products in the world, right in their neighborhoods. Bluemercury joined Macy's, Inc. through acquisition in March 2015. The retailer now boasts more than 180 specialty stores nationwide. For more information or to become a member of BLUEREWARDS, visit www.bluemercury.com and follow @bluemercury on social media.

vVARDIS (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE vVARDIS