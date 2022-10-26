TriNet PeopleForceX Event for Los Angeles Small And Medium-Size Business Leaders Wednesday, November 2

WHAT:

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses, will be in Los Angeles for PeopleForceX, an extension of its award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference. The event will bring together local thought leaders to discuss topics relevant to SMBs today and will feature a thoughtful discussion centered around employee needs in times of marketplace uncertainty. Los Angeles area business leaders will also be in attendance. Registration link is here.