SuperCom Reports Year-over-Year Revenue Growth of 102% for the Third Quarter 2022

Reports Q3 Revenue of $6.3 million and Gross Profit of $2.1 million, approximately double compared to the third quarter of last year, and swing to Positive EBITDA of $0.4 million

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today reported results for the third quarter of 2022, ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights Ended September 30, 2022 (Compared to the Third Quarter of 2021)

Revenue increased 102% to $6.3 million from $3.1 million in the third quarter of last year and increased 97% from $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross Profit increased 96% to $2.1 million compared to $ 1.1 million last year.

Research and Development expenses increased 52% to $0.96 million compared to $0.63 million , reflecting increased investment to enhance existing solutions and to accelerate development of new products in the IoT and Cyber Security sectors.

Sales and Marketing expenses were $0.65 million compared to $0.46 million , reflecting investment in a proactive sales strategy to expand SuperCom's footprint in the European and North American markets.

Non-GAAP Operating Income increased by $415,000 to positive $230,000 from an Operating Loss of ($185,000) last year.

Positive EBITDA of $0.41 million compared to negative EBITDA of ($0.05) million last year , reflecting the benefits of deployment of new IoT projects and operating leverage.

Non-GAAP EPS was ($0.02) compared to ($0.03) .

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $3.1 million on September 30, 2022 , compared to $4.6 million at the end of 2021.

Recent Business Highlights:

Won and launched a $33 million national EM project in Romania , the largest new European EM project awarded in the industry this year. With a focus on domestic violence, the project is expected to help protect up to 15,000 families per month over a six year period and includes the deployment of SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite for Domestic Violence monitoring, GPS Tracking of offenders, and a home detention monitoring program.

Won a new $1.7 million contract with an existing customer of the e-Government division.

Signed second and third new GPS monitoring contracts in Idaho with two County Juvenile Departments, which will use SuperCom's PureTrack GPS smartphone products to monitor their caseload for location compliance.

Won a contract with a new customer in Southern California to deploy SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite. The new customer is a long-standing provider of products and services to the Criminal Justice market with operations primarily in Southern California .

Secured a new GPS monitoring contract in Texas to monitor juvenile probation clients.

Awarded a contract with the Swedish National Board of Institutional Care for a full-scale high-security Juvenile electronic monitoring project to deploy SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite. This project marks SuperCom's third national electronic monitoring project in Sweden and its fifth national project in the Nordic countries.

Won and launched Croatia's first full-scale electronic monitoring project in the country, which will include deployment of SuperCom's PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite. The project was formally awarded earlier this year through a formal bid process conducted by Croatia's Ministry of Justice and Administration.

Secured a new governmental electronic monitoring contract in Wyoming . The contracting agency is an Adult and Juvenile Probation Agency with plans to use SuperCom's PureTrack GPS smartphone products to monitor their caseload for location compliance.

Management Commentary:

"In recent years, we have worked tirelessly to build Supercom's reputation in the IoT offender tracking space while gradually climbing the value chain of the projects we've won and executed. We are proud to have won the largest European Electronic Monitoring project launched this year, valued at over $33 million. We believe that we have developed the best technology in the market and the necessary infrastructure to support EM projects of almost any complexity and magnitude, as we've repeatedly demonstrated over the past years. We also believe that the stellar reputation that we've built will serve us well as we strive for further growth and continue to participate in tenders for additional projects around the world," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"We're gratified to start to realize the significant return we had expected from our years of investment in the IoT division, as reflected in our third quarter financial results. Revenue reached $6.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 102%, and a quarterly sequential increase of 98%. New project launches and orders from existing customers in Europe and North America also supported revenue growth. This quarter the IoT division grew 150% year over year, which was significantly more than the decline in the legacy business, leading to strong total revenue growth."

"In the third quarter, we also returned to positive EBITDA, which reached $0.4 million compared to negative EBITDA of $0.7 million in the previous sequential quarter. The positive swing of $1.1 million reflects the benefits of operating leverage and scalability associated with deploying new IoT projects on top of a stable and robust operating structure."

"We expect our significant investments in R&D and sales and marketing to continue to yield nice returns as we work hard to maintain our leading edge in technology and expedite market expansion with our new proactive sales approach. Taken together with our high win rates in competitive RFPs and a steady recurring revenue base of over 80%, we are excited and feel confident about SuperCom's growth in the years ahead," concluded Mr. Trabelsi.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies and resulting anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 4, 2022, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Results presented in this press release are based on management's estimated unaudited analysis of financial results for the presented periods. SuperCom's independent registered accounting firm has not audited the financial data discussed in this press release. During the course of SuperCom's quarter- and fiscal year-end closing procedures and review process, SuperCom may identify items that would require it to make adjustments, which may be material, to the information presented in this press release. As a result, the estimate financial results constitute forward-looking information and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including possible adjustments to such results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this release of operating results also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which SuperCom believes are the principal indicators of the operating and financial performance of its business. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided are useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the Company's on-going core operations and prospects for the future, as the charges eliminated are not part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the Company. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a basis for strategic decisions, forecasting future results and evaluating the Company's current performance. However, such measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the schedules attached to this release.

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)















As of September 30,

2022

As of

December 31,

2021



Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

2,114

3,537 Restricted bank deposits

1,017

1,067 Trade receivable, net

13,704

11,061 Patents

5,283

5,283 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,865

1,599 Inventories, net

3,592

3,561









Total current assets

27,575

26,108









LONG-TERM ASSETS







Severance pay funds

465

487 Deferred tax long term

202

202 Customer Contracts

699

936 Software and other IP

2,211

2,495 Operating lease right-of-use assets

584

882 Other Assets, net

2,443

2,179 Goodwill

7,026

7,026 Property and equipment, net

1,640

1,804 Total long-term assets

15,270

16,011









Total Assets

42,845

42,119

CURRENT LIABILITIES







Short-term loans and other

-

207 Trade payables

1,188

1,395 Employees and payroll accruals

1,682

2,119 Related parties

159

172 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,374

1,559 Deferred revenues ST

685

151









Total current liabilities

5,088

5,603









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

















Long-term loan

33,332

30,451 Accrued severance pay

505

529 Deferred tax liability

170

170 Deferred revenues

49

49 Operating lease liabilities

600

925









Total long-term liabilities

34,656

32,124









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary shares

3,057

2,028 Additional paid-in capital

102,862

97,833 Accumulated deficit

(102,818)

(95,469)









Total shareholders' equity

3,101

4,392









Total liabilities and equity 42,845

42,119

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)









Three months ended



September

30, 2022 September

30, 2021



Unaudited Unaudited









REVENUES



6,263 3,108 COST OF REVENUES



(4,132) (2,022)









GROSS PROFIT



2,131 1,086









OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development



958 625 Selling and marketing



652 457 General and administrative



1,370 1,107 Other expenses



- 689



















Total operating expenses



2,980 2,878









OPERATING LOSS



(849) (1,792) FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET



(1,253) (647)









LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX



(2,102) (2,439) INCOME TAX EXPENSE



- -









NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(2,102) (2,439)

















SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands)











Three months ended



September

30, 2022 September

30, 2021



Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP gross profit



2,131 1,086 Amortization of intangible assets



88 88 Non-GAAP gross profit



2,219 1,174









GAAP Operating Loss



(849) (1,792) Amortization of intangible assets



484 380 Foreign Currency Loss



595 538 One-time expense related to settlement



- 689 Non-GAAP operating profit



230 (185) GAAP net Loss



(2,102) (2,439) Amortization of intangible assets



484 380 One-time expense related to settlement



- 689 Foreign Currency Loss



595 538 Non-GAAP net Loss



(1,023) (832) Non-GAAP EPS



(0.02) (0.03)









Net loss for the period



(2,102) (2,439) Financial expenses (income), net



1,253 647 Depreciation and Amortization



665 512 One-time expense related to settlement



- 689 Foreign Currency Loss



595 538 EBITDA *



411 (53) * EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and

other non-cash or one-time expenses.

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)











Nine months ended



September

30, 2022 September

30, 2021



Unaudited Unaudited









REVENUES



12,527 9,233 COST OF REVENUES



(7,780) (4,691)









GROSS PROFIT



4,747 4,542









OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development



2,750 1,871 Selling and marketing



2,115 1,204 General and administrative



3,858 2,913 Other expenses, net



- 689









Total operating expenses



8,723 6,677









OPERATING LOSS



(3,976) (2,135) FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET



(3,285) (2,566)









LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX



(7,261) (4,701) INCOME TAX EXPENSE



- (5)









NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(7,261) (4,706)

















SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands)











Nine months ended

September

30, 2022 September

30, 2021

Unaudited Unaudited





GAAP gross profit 4,747 4,542 Amortization of intangible assets 265 264 Non-GAAP gross profit 5,012 4,806





GAAP Operating Loss (3,976) (2,135) Amortization of intangible assets 1,411 1,135 One-time expenses - 723 Foreign Currency Loss 1,479 1,195 Non-GAAP operating profit (1,086) 918

GAAP net Loss (7,261) (4,706) Amortization of intangible assets 1,411 1,135 One-time expenses - 723 Foreign Currency Loss 1,479 1,195





Non-GAAP net Loss (4,371) (1,648) Non-GAAP EPS (0.01) (0.01)





Net loss for the period (7,261) (4,706) Income tax expense (benefit) - 5 Financial expenses (income), net 3,285 2,566 Depreciation and Amortization 1,928 1,501 One-time expense - 723 Foreign Currency Loss 1,479 1,195 EBITDA * (569) 1,284 * EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

