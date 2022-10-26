ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship to Take Place in Tampa, Florida On November 2, Spotlighting Importance of HVAC Trade Careers

Top Fifteen HVAC Pros and Top Fifteen Apprentices from Across the Nation to Compete LIVE For a Chance at Their Share of $115,000

Competition Takes Place as Part of Elite Trades Championship Series to be Broadcast On CBS Sports in December

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL Industries, together with ServiceTitan and Intersport, today announced that the first annual ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship finals will be held Wednesday, November 2, at the Tampa Convention Center.

The first annual ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship will be held November 2 , at the Tampa Convention Center.

This unique faceoff to find the best HVAC technician in the country caps a competition with multiple qualifying rounds for professionals and apprentices from across the nation. The finalists will compete live in semifinal and final competitions constructed specifically for this event by ServiceTitan along with experts from Trane and American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, a supporting sponsor of the inaugural event.

The inaugural ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship joins the Elite Trades Championship Series, which builds on six years of success of the Ideal National Championships for professional and student/apprentice electricians, and the second year of competition for the U.S. Auto Tech National Championship. Collectively, the Elite Trades Championship Series aims to shine a light on the opportunities presented through the trades in today's challenging career environment. The Elite Trades Championship Series will be broadcast on select Fridays in December on CBS Sports, with the ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship set to air on December 16 at 8:00 pm ET.

"The skilled technicians at ServiceTitan's HVAC National Championship represent the industry's absolute best. While we're thrilled to have them competing today, we're even more grateful for their work in keeping the world running" said Tom Howard, Vice President of Customer Service at ServiceTitan. "As the demand for technicians grows, ServiceTitan is humbled to help elevate the importance of these careers and reward those who excel in this industry."

The top fifteen professionals and fifteen apprentices each received an all-expense paid trip to the finals in Tampa following two rounds of qualifying competitions. The first round was an online quiz provided by NATE, the nation's largest non-profit HVAC certification organization. Those scores narrowed the field to 76 technicians, who were then sent an at-home kit, courtesy of supporting sponsors Trane and American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, to test their brazing skills (the earliest known method of joining metals). Those advancing to the semi-finals and finals will compete in live timed events, with judging based on the competitors' efficiency, accuracy and overall quality of work.

"For a dedicated tradesperson, it's not enough to get the job done. True HVAC techs want their work to look perfect and be clean inside and out," said Brad Trevillian, a Vice President of Sales for the residential HVAC and supply business of Trane Technologies. "There is artistry in a masterful build or repair. That is what the final round will focus on. We are looking for absolute perfection and for builds that serve as an example of what tradespeople can achieve when they dedicate themselves to continuing their education and only accept precision from themselves and others. We also hope to inspire a new generation of HVAC professionals through this event by showcasing how dynamic and rewarding this industry is."

The event is open to the public and made possible through the sponsorship of IDEAL Industries, ServiceTitan, Duluth Trading Company, Little Giant, 7-Eleven, FLEX, Reliance Worldwide, Sharkbite, Trane Residential, American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, Johnstone Supply, NATE, Cerroflo, Cerrowire. Select sponsors will have demonstrations and products available in the Sponsor Village.

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family business designing and manufacturing superior products and tools for professional tradesmen in the electrical, wire processing, data communications, aerospace, automotive and construction industries. The 104-year-old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under four generations of family ownership.

About Intersport

Since 1985, Intersport has been an award-winning innovator and leader in the creation of sports, lifestyle, culinary and entertainment-based marketing platforms. With expertise in Sponsorship Consulting, Experiential Marketing, Hospitality, Customer Engagement, Content Marketing, Productions and Sports Properties, this Chicago-based Marketing & Media Solutions Company helps their clients to create ideas, content and experiences that attract and engage passionate audiences. To learn more about Intersport, visit www.intersport.global, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

