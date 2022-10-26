Luxury Lifestyle Web3 Company Jetset Token to Throw Star-Studded Halloween Bash Near LA

Special appearances by NBA's Larry Sanders, Olympian Brittany Reese, Influencer McKenzi Brooke

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetset Token (JTS) and Wealth Garden Entertainment present Fright Fest: A Haunted Mansion Experience on a 25-acre estate near Los Angeles this Friday, October 28. The Halloween bash (whose confirmed guests include crypto mega-influencers Myla Tkachenko, Neechi Sosa, and Key 'n Wees) celebrates the launch of Jetset Swap, a decentralized exchange on which users can swap JTS tokens for other coins on the Binance blockchain. Jetset Swap is the newest addition to the Jetset ecosystem, which includes an NFT marketplace and Jetset Lux, a decentralized platform for renting high-end homes and exotic cars.

Founded in 2021 by CEO Maverick Bailey, Jetset Token is a multi-pronged blockchain startup leveraging strategic partnerships to offer JTS token holders rewards on travel packages, beauty/wellness brands, and exclusive events around the world. Bailey combines his background in real estate with a deep knowledge of tokenization to give anyone a taste of the luxurious lifestyle for fractional investment. Jetset Token donates a portion of its proceeds to a different charity each month; past beneficiaries include global domestic violence nonprofit Unsilenced Voices and business development program The Menternship .

"The potential of Web3 can be highlighted when integrated seamlessly into real-life experiences that others not in the technology sector can still enjoy and understand", explains Bailey. "We love using Web3 to invite others into an upscale quality of life, and Fright Fest offers our community members proximity to a social network of successful artists and entrepreneurial leaders."

Sponsorships are still available for the event. Ticket sales are open to the public here . For more information about Jetset Token, follow @jetsettoken on Instagram or Twitter.

