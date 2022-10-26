INNOVA BY EUREKA DEBUTS NEW POWERFUL PET 2-IN-1 CORDLESS STICK VACUUM

Features WhirlWind® Anti-Tangle Technology, Fingertip Brushroll and Suction Controls for Truly Effective, Long Lasting Convenient Cleaning Capability

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innova, a premium product line by Eureka, is excited to introduce the latest addition to its lineup of products – the Innova NEC700, a 2-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum cleaner with a signature WhirlWind® Anti-Tangle Brushroll, exclusively available for purchase on Walmart.com. Key features include Innova's signature WhirlWind® Anti-Tangle technology which actively breaks hair down preventing tangles and clogs as it cleans while ensuring a deeper clean on all floor types, as well as up to 60 minutes* of fade-free run time, easy conversion to a handvac for a whole-home clean, and a removable battery with an external plug-in charging dock, which allows the battery to be charged in a convenient location of choice.

"Having a versatile and lightweight vacuum option is critical to keeping up with areas in the home that need a quick, yet thorough cleaning regularly," said Kurt Jovais, president of Midea America Corp. "In addition to offering the elevated features of the Innova product line in the NEC700, as a cordless it also offers a long-lasting battery which enables consumers to clean anywhere in their home, at a moment's notice."

The premium Innova by Eureka product line from Midea America Corp offers innovative products that are sold exclusively through Walmart, providing consumers with reassurance in its high-quality standards and cleaning capability. With 29.6 volts of battery power, the lightweight Innova NEC700 Cordless Stick Vacuum offers up to 60 minutes* of powerful consistent suction on carpet and hard floor surfaces. The NEC700 Cordless Stick Vacuum includes all the features of the Innova NEU700 Upright model consumers know and love, and also easily converts to a handheld vacuum for convenient cleaning above the floor, as well as in hard-to-reach places in the home and in the car.

The lightweight and versatile 2-in-1 Innova Cordless Stick Vacuum showcases the cutting-edge design and style of the Innova by Eureka product line, with multiple modes for cleaning all areas of the home with ease. Its LED headlights and a lay flat design allow for visibility and easy cleaning under furniture. Additionally, the NEC700 effectively removes hair and debris from stairs and upholstery with an included motorized anti-tangle pet tool. Plus, it captures everything in an XL Capacity Dust Cup that allows for longer vacuuming without stopping and offers a no-mess, easy-empty design.

The Innova Cordless Stick Vacuum is available for purchase online exclusively at Walmart.com for $229.00.

*Measured at handvac on standard mode

About Eureka

Founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Eureka® offers a full line of vacuums, including uprights, canisters, sticks, robotic, wet/dry, steam mops, and cordless. For over 100 years, Eureka continues to innovate and bring to market new and exciting products, making it a household name in North America and all around the world. Eureka® was acquired by Midea America Corp. in 2016, a partnership that combines Eureka's heritage with Midea's extended manufacturing capabilities and full market coverage. For more information, visit www.eureka.com.

About Midea America

Midea America Corp. is a U.S. subsidiary within Midea Group,(SZ:000333), a publicly listed, Fortune 500 (#245) company and the world's leading manufacturer of home appliances. With more than 166,000 employees and presence in over 195 countries, including in the United States, Midea's products touch the lives of millions of people and families through air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, small and large kitchen appliances, water appliances, floor care and lighting.

Midea America is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has a Research and Development Center in Kentucky, as well as an Emerging Technology Center in California. Midea understands that the home is a special place, and the moments people spend there are precious. The Midea brand's promise to all its U.S. customers is to provide surprisingly friendly solutions to treasure those tiny moments at home. Therefore, the company creates home appliance innovations, that not only perform a function but have a meaningful impact for those who use them. For more information, visit Midea at www.midea.com/us.

