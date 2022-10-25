NUTRABOLT LAUNCHES XTEND® HEALTHY HYDRATION™, NEW ZERO SUGAR ELECTROLYTE DRINK MIX PACKS

The new product offers active lifestyle consumers a more convenient and healthier hydration option in on-the-go packaging

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XTEND®, a Nutrabolt brand and the #1 BCAA brand in the United States, today announces the launch of an exciting new product in its line of hydration and recovery amino acids, XTEND® Healthy Hydration™. Available in three delicious flavors, including Lemon Lime, Strawberry Banana, and Raspberry Lemonade, XTEND® Healthy Hydration™ is an on-the-go electrolyte supplement offering consumers a unique zero sugar hydration boost that is also an excellent source of D & B Vitamins. This new product delivers six key electrolytes using efficient amino acid transport to enhance hydration, a unique method that sets XTEND® Healthy Hydration™ apart within the hydration category.

XTEND® Healthy Hydration™ marks the XTEND® brand's entry into the fast-growing premium hydration market, modernizing the category with a powder blend focused on delivering enhanced hydration without sugar or artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes. Designed based on insights from active lifestyle consumers, XTEND® Healthy Hydration™ sticks, which simply need to be added to water for consumption, were made to be used on the move. XTEND® Healthy Hydration™ offers healthy and unique hydration options for the consumers who never settle on the products they consume and know that life is better when it's hydrated.

"We are thrilled to offer superior and healthier hydration for the on-the-go active lifestyle consumer with XTEND® Healthy Hydration™," says John Herman, President of Sales and Marketing at Nutrabolt. "As the leading BCAA brand in the United States, XTEND® has supported athletes in their recovery for over ten years, and we believe this new product will deliver next-level hydration when consumers need it most, whether in the gym or on-the-go."

As part of Nutrabolt's roster of world renowned active nutrition and functional beverage brands, XTEND® is committed to using science, innovation, and clinically-studied ingredients to make the best and most trusted recovery and hydration products. XTEND® products are powered by a cutting-edge mix of goal-based performance ingredients to help drive performance and enhance recovery.

XTEND® and XTEND® Healthy Hydration™ are available online at Cellucor.com/XTEND and on Amazon, as well as in-stores nationwide at Vitamin Shoppe. To join the conversation, get tips from top industry trainers, and get inspiration from XTEND(R)'s global community, check out XTEND® on Instagram and Facebook .

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global, active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com and follow Nutrabolt on LinkedIn.

