blueharbor bank Reports Third Quarter 2022 Net Income

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- blueharbor bank (the "Bank") today reported net income of $1,992,441 and $0.66 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 45% or $616,604 as compared to $1,375,837 and $0.46 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Bank reported net income of $4,857,165 and $1.60 per diluted share, an increase of 35% or $1,259,739 as compared to $3,597,426 and $1.19 per diluted share for the same nine months in 2021.

The Bank reported total assets of $418.6 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $7.8 million, or 2%, when compared to $410.8 million at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $10.7 million, or 3%, when compared to September 30, 2021. Gross loans increased $37.5 million, to $323.8 million at September 30, 2022, from $286.3 million at December 31, 2021. When compared to September 30, 2021, gross loans increased $47.4 million, or 17%. Total deposits were $373.8 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $7.1 million, or 2%, when compared to $366.7 million at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $8.8 million, or 2% when compared to September 30, 2021.

Asset quality remained very strong with total non-performing assets representing only 0.02% of total assets at September 30, 2022. This ratio is the same as the ratio reported December 31, 2021.

Capital levels also remained very solid at the end of the third quarter with total risk-based capital at 13.9%, both common equity tier 1 and tier 1 to risk-weighted assets of 13.0%, and tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.6%.

Net interest income was $3,844,390 for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, an increase of $897,407, or 31%, from the same period in 2021. The change in net interest income was influenced by a shift in the mix of interest earning assets from lower yielding overnight funds to higher yielding loans.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2022, no provision for loan losses was recorded, and recovery of loan losses of ($138,358) was recorded in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.95% at September 30, 2022.

Noninterest income was $677,684 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $73,407 over $604,277 that was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Noninterest expense was $1,957,963 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1,785,377 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase of $172,586 was due to increases in salary, benefit expenses and data processing fees.

Jim Marshall, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with our quarterly and year to date results. Our new relocated office on Tradd Street in Statesville is opening accounts at a very nice pace which is what we anticipated. Credit quality continues to perform nicely in the face of rising costs and inflationary pressures."

blueharbor bank is headquartered in Mooresville with additional branches in Huntersville and Statesville and loan production offices in Belmont and Morehead City. blueharbor bank's website is www.blueharborbank.com and our common stock is quoted on the Pink Market under the symbol "BLHK."

Summary Selected Financial Data Schedule attached below.

Forward-Looking Statement :

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "should," "will," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. As such, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit levels, loan demand and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies or guidelines; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These and other factors that may emerge could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. blueharbor bank takes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.

Summary Selected Financial Data





































(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)







September 30,

December 31,

September 30,



Balance Sheet Data:

2022

2021

2021





















Total Assets

$ 418,577,683

$ 410,808,535

$ 407,862,246



Total Gross Loans

323,819,194

286,275,297

276,416,816



Allowance for Loan Losses

3,061,110

2,862,753

2,761,570



Total Deposits

373,814,510

366,731,922

364,970,587



Total Shareholders' Equity

40,313,648

39,990,927

38,920,840

























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, Earnings and Per Share Data:

2022

2021

2022

2021

















Interest Income

$ 3,974,576

$ 3,012,892

$ 10,493,661

$ 8,507,712 Interest Expense

130,186

204,267

389,834

734,581 Net Interest Income

3,844,390

2,808,625

10,103,827

7,773,131 Provision for Loan Losses

-

(138,358)

173,357

(138,358) Net Interest Income after















Provision for Loan Losses

3,844,390

2,946,983

9,930,470

7,911,489 Noninterest Income

677,684

604,277

2,082,015

1,822,224 Noninterest Expense

1,957,963

1,785,377

5,765,340

5,126,178 Net Income before Taxes

2,564,111

1,765,883

6,247,145

4,607,535 Income Taxes

571,670

390,046

1,389,980

1,010,109 Net Income

$ 1,992,441

$ 1,375,837

$ 4,857,165

$ 3,597,426

















Basic Income per Share

$ 0.68

$ 0.47

$ 1.67

$ 1.23 Diluted Income per Share

$ 0.66

$ 0.46

$ 1.60

$ 1.19

















Annualized Performance Ratios :















Return on average assets

1.90 %

1.36 %

1.52 %

1.31 % Return on average equity

19.46 %

14.20 %

16.17 %

12.96 % Efficiency ratio

43.3 %

52.3 %

47.3 %

53.4 % Overhead ratio

33.3 %

42.1 %

36.5 %

42.5 %





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











September 30,

September 30,











2022

2021







Financial Ratios:















Book Value

$ 13.75

$ 13.29







Texas Ratio

0.19 %

1.82 %







Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets Ratio

0.02 %

0.19 %







Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

10.6 %

9.6 %







Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.0 %

13.2 %







Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.0 %

13.2 %







Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.9 %

14.2 %









View original content:

SOURCE blueharbor bank