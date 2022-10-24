Liberty National Corporation and Mark Schmidt Donate $10,000 to Cal Coast Cares Foundation

Liberty National Founder, Mark Schmidt, Supports Education and Foster Youth

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential developer Liberty National Corporation and its Founder, Mark Schmidt, recently donated $10,000 to Cal Coast Cares Foundation. Established by California Coast Credit Union as a separate 501(c)(3) non-profit, the foundation supports educational initiatives across San Diego and Riverside Counties. With this donation, Liberty National Corporation and Mark Schmidt continue their long history of support for students and foster youth across the Southern California region.

Founded in 2015, Cal Coast Cares Foundation provides grants for teachers and scholarships for college-bound high school seniors in San Diego and Riverside Counties. The organization also offers a special program for current or former foster applicants, including fast-tracking first-year recipients to allow them to easily qualify for a second-year scholarship. The foundation's grants to teachers are provided for projects in the STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Arts, and Math) topics. Grants have helped with educational purchases like hydroponic greenhouses, robotics materials, chemistry kits, and more.

Nickie Behdin, Manager, Foundation & School Partnerships at California Coast Credit Union, states, "We're grateful to Liberty National for their generous donation to support local teachers and students. Because of our wonderful supporters—like Liberty National—we've been able to increase the number of scholarships and grants provided each year."

Mark Schmidt, Founder of Liberty National Corporation, states, "Cal Coast Cares Foundation is making a huge impact in the lives of students and teachers across the region. I'm particularly enthusiastic about the foster youth program. It provides an added level of certainty and support, which is so critical considering the uncertainties many foster youth face."

About Liberty National Corporation

Liberty National is a multi-family residential developer based in San Diego, CA. The company specializes in site acquisition, entitlements, and finance. The company is a long-term investor in its communities, choosing to hold and maintain many of the apartment communities it builds from the ground-up. The company ensures that all properties are built to the highest standards of craftsmanship. Liberty National currently has properties in planning and development in multiple states. For more information, visit: libertync.com.

