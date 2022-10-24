Harbor Foodservice Acquires NW Foodservice Distribution

The deal strengthens Harbor's position as the Pacific Northwest's premier family-owned foodservice distributor.

KENT, Wash., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Foodservice, the Northwest's top family-owned, independent distributor, has acquired Longview, Washington-based NW Foodservice Distribution, Inc., a broadline foodservice distributor servicing Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. The move to acquire NW Foodservice continues Harbor Foodservice's long-term strategy to expand its presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Harbor Foodservice (PRNewswire)

The deal strengthens Harbor's position as the Pacific Northwest's premier family-owned foodservice distributor.

"Joining forces with the NW Foodservice team represents the perfect addition of like-minded team members driven to provide the highest level of products and service to their customers. Their proven track record in being a local solution to restaurants and convenience stores bolsters Harbor's efforts to provide a trusted independent local option to the communities we serve," said Harbor Foodservice President Kevin Pribilsky.

Michael Donaldson, President of NW Foodservice, said, "Joining the Harbor Foodservice team allows us to still be family-owned, to still be local, and to still provide the inspired customer service experience that our customers have known and loved for the last 68 years".

Building lasting relationships and fortifying communities continue to drive Harbor's purpose as they grow into their 100th year of serving the Northwest. With more than $1.5 Billion of collective purchasing power, Harbor and NW Foodservice are well equipped to offer competitive programs to customers while generating strong returns to reinvest in facilities, technology, and innovative solutions for customers.

About Harbor Foods

Founded in 1923, Harbor Foods is dedicated to supporting the local entrepreneurs that provide jobs in their communities, bring convenience to busy lives, and invite us all to experience life around the table. Every day. Recently, Harbor is proud to have received one of the coveted 2022 Washington's Best Workplaces Awards, as well as one of Washington's Fastest-growing Private Companies. As the largest independent 4th generation family-owned distributor in the west, Harbor now serves over 8,000 restaurants, convenience stores, independent grocers, and quick-serve restaurants with a wide selection of local and national branded products. For additional information, please visit us at harborfoodservice.com or harborfoods.com.

About NW Foodservice Inc.

NW Foodservice started as a small meat market in 1954, owned by the Reichert family. After four generations in the meat business, Roy Reichert's son John grew the company in a new direction, moving Reichert's Meats to Longview/Kelso from Chehalis, WA, creating NW Deli Distribution. The company grew into a broadline distributor supplying various products to a broad range of customers, from restaurants, pubs, and schools to convenience stores, daycares, and delis.

Media Contact:

Nathan Stromberg

Director of Business Resources

nathan.stromberg@harborfoods.com

425.251.3810

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harbor Foodservice