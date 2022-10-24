Gate.io to Deliver Keynote Speech at BWB 2022 in Busan, South Korea

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io , one of the earliest and largest cryptocurrency exchanges, will participate in the Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB) event from October 27 to 29, hosted by Busan, an emerging global "blockchain city" in South Korea. Gate.io will deliver a keynote speech, participate in a roundtable with crypto exchange CEOs, and showcase its platform and services.

BWB 2022 is one of Asia's most anticipated crypto events. The event will feature blockchain cities from 5 countries and cryptocurrency exchange CEOs from around the world and is expected to hold more than 300 booths and attract over 20,000 attendees.

Gate.io will take part in several activities at BWB:

Dr. Lin Han , CEO and Founder of Gate.io, will attend the CEO round table talk with key crypto exchanges to discuss partnership and development plans for the Busan Digital Asset Exchange.

Dr. Lin Han will deliver a keynote speech: "Bridging Blockchain with the Real World". The presentation is from 15:30 to 16:00 KST, October 27 , in BEXCO No. 1 Conference Hall.

Gate.io will host a booth to showcase its ecosystem and latest offerings, connect with local crypto users, and distribute a variety of Gate.io souvenirs, including hardware wallets.

Dr. Lin Han said, "We are thrilled to engage with the blockchain community in Busan. BWB will be pivotal in shaping Busan as a global blockchain and digital finance hub. We hope our collaboration with the city's blockchain initiatives will accelerate crypto adoption across Busan and South Korea."

Gate.io remains optimistic about the blockchain industry's future in Busan, recognizes the potential for South Korea to become a global leader in blockchain adoption, and plans to expand its commitments in the city and country-wide.

For more information about BWB 2022, please visit http://bwbusan.com/

