Fanttik and NASCAR Partner for Camping World Truck Series

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanttik, the young and fast-growing automotive accessories brand, and NASCAR today announce their partnership for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Fanttik is the exclusive sponsor for truck #46 and driver Brennan Poole in the race series, kicking off October 22nd at Homestead Miami Speedway.

"So excited to kick off our partnership with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to sponsor this amazing team and driver," says Du Bo, Vice President at Fanttik. "The Camping World Truck series is an exciting, adrenaline-packed racing series that aligns perfectly with our line of automotive adventure products. And we look forward to seeing Brennan Poole in the winner's circle!"

"We are revved up about this partnership," says Tim Viens, owner of G2G Racing Team. "Always be faster and full of power, that's what we aim to be. Driving experience is important for every single driver, and Fanttik accessory is the solution. Actually I have heard about Fanttik few months ago, their products were recommended by lots of drivers on Instagram and Youtube. Many friends of mine are using their inflator."

Fanttik collected some most popular questions from audiences and had a short interview with Brennan before the game

Fanttik: What are some tips for regular Drivers for better car control?

Brennan: I think you need to get dirt racing experience. Most of the best drivers have raced in some sort of dirt racing series. That experience helps you find the limits of a car as well as the ability to move around the race track and find speed.

Fanttik: What are your tips on braking, accelerating and turning?

Brennan: There is an art to breaking and accelerating. Being able to use them together in a way that creates speed on the track is something that's learned over time. The biggest tip I would say is to be smooth on the controls. When you think you are smooth enough, get smoother.

Fanttik: Which Racing schools or instructors would you recommend for beginners wanting to build a career in this sport?

Brennan: There really aren't any racing schools that teach you how to race ovals. It's a very difficult sport to become a professional. My advice would be to get into a car at a local short track that is an oval and start gaining experience. I have done some road racing schools and my favorite has been Ron Fellow's school. Its out in Nevada but I learned a lot from him about road racing.

Fanttik: What tips or techniques make you a better race driver?

Brennan: The sport is very much about the mental game. I worked hard on this as I was coming up through the ranks. I think that's the most important part of being a good racecar driver. There are also all the little things like taking notes and watching film. I spend a lot of time on a simulator practicing before race weekends. The sport is also very physically demanding and you have to train like a marathon athlete. I spend a lot of time during the week on my road bike. In the racecar your heart rate is on average above 150 for the duration of the race. Its 130 degrees fahrenheit inside the car. It's not easy to be in those conditions for several hours at a time. Mental game, Preparedness, and being physically fit.

Fanttik: Thank you Brennan, that would be really helpful for auto racing lovers!

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a dynamic brand focused on outdoor and automotive products that provide everything you need for the perfect road trip. Their product range includes tire inflators, jump starters, car vacuum and more to keep travelers moving from Point A to Point B and create an enjoyable, safe trip.

About Nascar Truck Series

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series originated in 1994 and continues to be popular among fans around the world. Fanttik and NASCAR will officially debut their partnership at the October 22 race at Homestead Miami Speedway in Florida. 2022 marks the 28th season of the Camping World Truck Series, which began February 18 in Daytona, Fla., and ends November 14 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Meanwhile, Fanttik launch their brand new series - car vacuum cleaners V8 & V9 in October. For more information about Fanttik, visit www.fanttik.com.

Learn more about the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at https://www.nascar.com/news/nascar-camping-world-truck-series/.

