SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds FORG, IMRA, OFIX, and HIL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of FORG by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FORG shareholders will receive $23.25 in cash for each share of FORG common stock owned. If you own FORG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/forg

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) in connection with the proposed merger of IMRA with Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. ("Enliven"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IMRA will issue IMRA common stock as merger consideration in exchange for the cancellation of shares of capital stock of Enliven and Enliven will become a wholly owned subsidiary of IMRA. If you own IMRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/imra

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of OFIX by SeaSpine Holdings Corporation ("SeaSpine"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, OFIX shareholders will receive 0.4163 shares of SeaSpine common stock for each OFIX share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.49 based upon SeaSpine' October 20, 2022 closing price of $5.98. If you own OFIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ofix

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL), in connection with the proposed merger of HIL with Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HIL shareholders will receive $2.85 in cash for each share of HIL common stock owned. If you own HIL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hil

