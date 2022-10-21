Deals
CAREMAX INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates CareMax, Inc- CMAX

Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Steward Health Care System to CareMax, Inc. ("the Company") (NasdaqGS: CMAX). Under the terms of the proposed transaction CareMax will pay $25 million in cash and issue 23.5 million shares of CareMax's Class A common stock to the equityholders of Steward at closing, subject to customary adjustments. In addition, CareMax will fund a Medicare receivable to Steward covering accounts receivable related to 2021 and the pre-close period of 2022. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

