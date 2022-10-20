The Bank of Princeton Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported its unaudited financial condition and results of operations at and for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Bank reported net income of $7.0 million, or $1.09 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $6.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $5.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net income, when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, was primarily due to an increase of $1.4 million in net interest income and a $595 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $697 thousand increase in non-interest expenses and a $459 thousand increase income tax expense. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended September 30, 2021, was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $1.6 million, a $1.0 million decrease in the provision for loan losses and a $389 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in non-interest expenses and a $350 thousand increase in income tax expense. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Bank recorded net income of $19.3 million, or $2.98 per diluted common share, compared to $16.3 million, or $2.38 per diluted common share for the same period in 2021, primarily due to a $3.2 million increase in net interest income a $3.1 million decrease in the Bank's provision for loan losses, and a $666 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $3.3 million increase in non-interest expenses and an increase in income taxes of $676 thousand.

(PRNewsfoto/The Bank of Princeton) (PRNewswire)

Highlights for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 are as follows:

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , the Bank purchased 315,058 shares of common stock nearly completing the authorized 324,017 shares of common stock from the 5% stock buyback program that commenced in 2022 at a weighted average price of $29.07 .

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.0 million or 17.7% over the same period in 2021.

The Bank maintained its low total cost of funds on deposits at 40 basis points for the third quarter of 2022, down 8 basis points from the same period in 2021.

The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans continues to be low at 0.05% as of September 30, 2022 , compared to 0.09% at December 31, 2021 and 0.11% at September 30, 2021 .

President/CEO Edward Dietzler noted that, "The Bank's earnings performance continues to increase, propelled by a strong net interest margin of 4.64% for the quarter and strong credit quality."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.60 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $84.6 million, or 5.0% when compared to $1.69 billion at the end of 2021. The primary reason for the decrease in total assets was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $110.8 million and a $19.0 million decrease in available-for-sale securities, partially offset by an increase of $43.2 million in net loans. The increase in net loans primarily consisted of a $117.6 million increase in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease of $71.7 million in Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans which are no longer being offered by the SBA.

Total deposits at September 30, 2022 decreased $79.1 million, or 5.5%, when compared to December 31, 2021. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, money market deposits decreased $49.0 million, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $25.1 million, savings decreased $12.1 million, certificates of deposit decreased $6.1 million and non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $13.1 million. In addition, the Bank had no outstanding borrowings at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2022 decreased $4.1 million or 1.9% when compared to the end of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the $9.2 million of common stock repurchased pursuant to the 2022 buyback program, and a $10.8 million change in the accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the available-for-sale investment portfolio associated with an increase in unrealized losses due to the increase in interest rates. These decreases were partially offset by a $14.4 million increase in retained earnings consisting of $19.3 million of net income less $4.9 million of cash dividends recorded during the period. The ratio of equity to total assets at September 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021, was $13.3% and 12.8%, respectively.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets were $729 thousand, a decrease of $672 thousand, or 48.0%, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the sale of an other real estate owned property in the amount of $226 thousand and a $400 thousand write-down of a non-performing loan. Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $6.3 million at September 30, 2022 and $6.9 million at December 31, 2021. Three TDR loans totaling $5.9 million are performing in accordance with the agreed-upon terms and there is one TDR loan in non-accrual status as of September 30, 2022.

Review of Quarterly and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Net interest income was $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $16.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase from the previous quarter was the result of an increase in interest income of $1.6 million, or 9.4%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $226 thousand. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2022 was 4.64%, increasing 45 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily associated with an increase of 52 basis points in the yield on earning assets. When comparing the same three-month period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, net interest income increased $1.6 million, which was primarily due to an increase of 54 basis points in the yield earned on interest-earning assets. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, net interest income was $49.8 million compared to $46.6 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. The increase from the previous nine-month period was the result of an increase in interest income of $1.8 million, or 3.4% and a decrease in interest expense of $1.5 million, or 28.0%. The rate on total deposits, for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was 0.40% and 0.48%, respectively. For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the rate on total deposits was 0.36% and 0.50%, respectively.

The Bank recorded a provision for loan losses of $200 thousand during the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 and since no provision had been recorded earlier in the year, the nine-month period reflects the same $200 thousand. The comparable amounts were $1.2 million and $3.3 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. The primary reasons for the provisions for loan losses during the 2021 periods were charge-offs in the amounts of $821 thousand and $1.8 million, respectively. Net charge-offs for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 were $200 thousand and $154 thousand, respectively. The Bank did not make any material changes to the qualitative factors used in determining the level of general reserve needed for management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio. The coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to period end loans was 1.21% (excluding PPP loans it was 1.21%) at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.24% (excluding PPP loans it was 1.32%) at December 31, 2021.

Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $595 thousand and $389 thousand to $1.7 million, or by 53.5% and 29.5% when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and the quarter ended September 30,2021, respectively. The increase over the prior quarter was to primarily due to a $547 thousand increase in loan fees and a $74 thousand increase in other non-interest income. The increase over the 2021 period was primarily due to a $214 thousand increase in loan fees and a $148 thousand increase in other non-interest income. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income increased $666 thousand, or 20.8%, from the same nine-month period in 2021, primarily due to a $248 thousand increase in loan fees and a $247 thousand increase in other non-interest income.

Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.6 million, or 18.4%, when compared to the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in salaries and benefits expenses, a $206 thousand increase in professional fees and a $139 thousand increase in data processing and communications expenses. When comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2022 to the immediately preceding quarter, non-interest expense increased $697 thousand, or 7.4%, primarily due to increases salaries and employee benefits costs, professional fees and occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned expenses. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expense was $28.8 million, compared to $25.5 million for the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expenses and data processing and communications costs.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $2.1 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.2%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.6 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.6% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, and compared to an income tax expense of $1.8 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.8% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the income tax expenses were $5.4 million (effective tax rate of 21.7%) and $4.7 million (effective tax rate of 22.3%), respectively.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 19 branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, Quakerbridge and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the extent of the adverse impact of the current global coronavirus outbreak on our customers, prospects and business, including related supply chain shortage of goods, as well as the impact of any future pandemics or other natural disasters; civil unrest, rioting, acts or threats of terrorism, or actions taken by the local, state and Federal governments in response to such events, which could impact business and economic conditions in our market area, the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; and the timing and nature of the regulatory response to any applications filed by the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors," and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

The Bank cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. The Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Bank, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































































September 30, 2022 vs



September 30, 2022 vs





September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021





2022

2021

2021

$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change

































ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 47,965

$ 158,716

$ 144,184

$ (110,751)

(69.78) %

$ (96,219)

(66.73) % Securities available-for-sale taxable

43,041

51,690

46,522

(8,649)

(16.73)



(3,481)

(7.48)

Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt

39,112

49,468

46,345

(10,356)

(20.93)



(7,233)

(15.61)

Securities held-to-maturity

203

208

210

(5)

(2.40)



(7)

(3.33)

Loans receivable, net of deferred

1,378,426

1,335,163

1,342,670

43,263

3.24



35,756

2.66

Allowance for loan losses

(16,666)

(16,620)

(16,421)

(46)

0.28



(245)

1.49

Goodwill

8,853

8,853

8,853

-

-



-

-

Core deposit intangible

1,958

2,393

2,547

(435)

(18.18)



(589)

(23.13)

Other assets

100,158

97,811

94,284

2,347

2.40



5,874

6.23

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,603,050

$ 1,687,682

$ 1,669,194

$ (84,632)

(5.01) %

$ (66,144)

(3.96) %



































































LIABILITIES































Non-interest checking

$ 299,389

$ 286,247

$ 274,766

$ 13,142

4.59 %

$ 24,623

8.96 % Interest checking

233,969

259,022

249,563

(25,053)

(9.67)



(15,594)

(6.25)

Savings

213,522

225,579

223,188

(12,057)

(5.34)



(9,666)

(4.33)

Money market

324,037

373,075

361,052

(49,038)

(13.14)



(37,015)

(10.25)

Time deposits over $250,000

46,810

33,741

39,270

13,069

38.73



7,540

19.20

Other time deposits

249,287

268,479

283,055

(19,192)

(7.15)



(33,768)

(11.93)

Total deposits

1,367,014

1,446,143

1,430,894

(79,129)

(5.47)



(63,880)

(4.46)

Borrowings

-

-

-

-

N/A



-

N/A

Other liabilities

23,518

24,961

23,116

(1,443)

(5.78)



402

1.74

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,390,532

1,471,104

1,454,010

(80,572)

(5.48)



(63,478)

(4.37)



































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY































Common stock

34,535

34,100

34,082

435

1.28



453

1.33

Paid-in capital

81,241

80,220

80,112

1,021

1.27



1,129

1.41

Treasury stock

(19,190)

(10,032)

(6,618)

(9,158)

91.29



(12,572)

N/A

Retained earnings

125,878

111,451

106,455

14,427

12.94



19,423

18.25

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(9,946)

839

1,153

(10,785)

(1,285.46)



(11,099)

(962.62)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

212,518

216,578

215,184

(4,060)

(1.87)



(2,666)

(1.24)



































TOTAL LIABILITIES































AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,603,050

$ 1,687,682

$ 1,669,194

$ (84,632)

(5.01) %

$ (66,144)

(3.96) %

































Book value per common share

$ 34.00

$ 33.42

$ 32.66

$ 0.58

1.73 %

$ 1.34

4.10 % Tangible book value per common share1

$ 32.27

$ 31.69

$ 30.93

$ 0.58

1.85 %

$ 1.34

4.33 %

































1Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.











































The Bank of Princeton





Loan and Deposit Tables





(Unaudited)























The components of loans receivable, net at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were as follows:











































September 30,

December 31,











2022

2021











(In thousands)







Commercial real estate

$ 888,590

$ 771,028







Commercial and industrial

27,961

29,677







Construction

404,017

403,680







Residential first-lien mortgages

45,487

48,638







Home equity / consumer

7,392

7,685







PPP I (SBA loans)

4,167

6,641







PPP II (SBA loans)

3,830

73,099







Total loans

1,381,444

1,340,448







Deferred fees and costs

(3,018)

(5,285)







Allowance for loan losses

(16,666)

(16,620)







Loans, net

$ 1,361,760

$ 1,318,543











































The components of deposits at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were as follows:



























September 30,

December 31,











2022

2021











(In thousands)







Demand, non-interest-bearing

$ 299,389

$ 286,247







Demand, interest-bearing

233,969

259,022







Savings

213,522

225,579







Money markets

324,037

373,075







Time deposits

296,097

302,220







Total deposits

$ 1,367,014

$ 1,446,143



























The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)





























Three Months Ended September 30,















2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

Interest and dividend income

















Loans and fees $ 18,336

$ 17,181

$ 1,155

6.7 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:



















Taxable 241

133

108

81.2 %





Tax-exempt 286

287

(1)

-0.3 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities 2

2

0

0.0 %



Other interest and dividend income 226

53

173

326.4 %





Total interest and dividends 19,091

17,656

1,435

8.1 %























Interest expense























Deposits 1,392

1,545

(153)

-9.9 %





Borrowing 3

-

3

N/A





Total interest expense 1,395

1,545

(150)

-9.7 %























Net interest income

17,696

16,111

1,585

9.8 %

Provision for loan losses 200

1,200

(1,000)

-83.3 %

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,496

14,911

2,585

17.3 %























Non-interest income

















Income from bank-owned life insurance 287

276

11

4.0 %



Fees and service charges 469

453

16

3.5 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 850

636

214

33.6 %



Other 101

(47)

148

-314.9 %





Total non-interest income 1,707

1,318

389

29.5 %























Non-interest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 5,442

4,342

1,100

25.3 %



Occupancy and equipment 1,539

1,492

47

3.2 %



Professional fees 786

580

206

35.5 %



Data processing and communications 1,043

904

139

15.4 %



Federal deposit insurance 249

220

29

13.2 %



Advertising and promotion 140

59

81

137.3 %



Office expense 52

56

(4)

-7.1 %



Other real estate owned expense -

80

(80)

-100.0 %



Core deposit intangible 135

155

(20)

-12.9 %



Other 739

661

78

11.8 %





Total non-interest expense 10,125

8,549

1,576

18.4 %























Income before income tax expense 9,078

7,680

1,398

18.2 %

Income tax expense 2,103

1,753

350

20.0 %

Net income $ 6,975

$ 5,927

1,048

17.7 %























Net income per common share - basic $ 1.12

$ 0.89

$ 0.23

25.8 %

Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.09

$ 0.88

$ 0.21

23.9 %























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,269

6,836

(567)

-8.3 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,378

6,896

(518)

-7.5 %

























The Bank of Princeton

Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended















September 30,

June 30,















2022

2022

$ Change

% Change

Interest and dividend income

















Loans and fees $ 18,336

$ 16,768

$ 1,568

9.4 %



Available-for-sale debt securities:



















Taxable 241

234

7

3.0 %





Tax-exempt 286

293

(7)

-2.4 %



Held-to-maturity debt securities 2

3

(1)

-33.3 %



Other interest and dividend income 226

158

68

43.0 %





Total interest and dividends 19,091

17,456

1,635

9.4 %























Interest expense























Deposits 1,392

1,169

223

19.1 %





Borrowing 3

-

3

N/A





Total interest expense 1,395

1,169

226

19.3 %























Net interest income

17,696

16,287

1,409

8.7 %

Provision for loan losses 200

-

200

0.0 %

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,496

16,287

1,209

7.4 %























Non-interest income

















Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net -

2

(2)

-100.0 %



Income from bank-owned life insurance 287

283

4

1.4 %



Fees and service charges 469

497

(28)

-5.6 %



Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 850

303

547

180.5 %



Other 101

27

74

274.1 %





Total non-interest income 1,707

1,112

595

53.5 %























Non-interest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 5,442

4,908

534

10.9 %



Occupancy and equipment 1,539

1,429

110

7.7 %



Professional fees 786

582

204

35.1 %



Data processing and communications 1,043

1,056

(13)

-1.2 %



Federal deposit insurance 249

276

(27)

-9.8 %



Advertising and promotion 140

120

20

16.7 %



Office expense 52

62

(10)

-16.1 %



Other real estate owned expense -

2

(2)

-100.0 %



Loss on sale of other real estate owned -

101

(101)

-100.0 %



Core deposit intangible 135

145

(10)

-6.9 %



Other 739

747

(8)

-1.1 %





Total non-interest expense 10,125

9,428

697

7.4 %























Income before income tax expense 9,078

7,971

1,107

13.9 %

Income tax expense 2,103

1,644

459

27.9 %

Net income $ 6,975

$ 6,327

$ 648

10.2 %























Net income per common share - basic $ 1.12

$ 1.00

$ 0.12

12.0 %

Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.09

$ 0.98

$ 0.11

11.2 %























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,269

6,305

(36)

-0.6 %

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,378

6,437

(59)

-0.9 %























The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

























Nine Months Ended













September 30,













2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Interest and dividend income















Loans and fees $ 51,596

$ 50,487

$ 1,109

2.2 %

Available-for-sale debt securities:

















Taxable 698

353

345

97.7 %



Tax-exempt 882

877

5

0.6 %

Held-to-maturity debt securities 8

8

-

0.0 %

Other interest and dividend income 441

139

302

217.3 %



Total interest and dividends 53,625

51,864

1,761

3.4 %



















Interest expense

















Deposits 3,785

5,261

(1,476)

-28.1 %



Borrowings 3

2

1

50.0 %



Total interest expense 3,788

5,263

(1,475)

-28.0 %



















Net interest income 49,837

46,601

3,236

6.9 % Provision for loan losses 200

3,325

(3,125)

-94.0 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 49,637

43,276

6,361

14.7 %



















Non-Interest income















Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net 2

7

(5)

-71.4 %

Income from bank-owned life insurance 852

826

26

3.1 %

Fees and service charges 1,441

1,291

150

11.6 %

Loan fees, including prepayment penalties 1,248

1,000

248

24.8 %

Other 322

75

247

329.3 %



Total non-interest income 3,865

3,199

666

20.8 %



















Non-interest expense















Salaries and employee benefits 15,251

12,816

2,435

19.0 %

Occupancy and equipment 4,446

4,534

(88)

-1.9 %

Professional fees 1,929

1,920

9

0.5 %

Data processing and communications 3,134

2,664

470

17.6 %

Federal deposit insurance 788

586

202

34.5 %

Advertising and promotion 379

172

207

120.3 %

Office expense 168

153

15

9.8 %

Other real estate owned expense 112

-

112

N/A

Loss on sale of other real estate owned -

90

(90)

N/A

Core deposit intangible 434

489

(55)

-11.2 %

Other 2,180

2,066

114

5.5 %



Total non-interest expense 28,821

25,490

3,331

13.1 %



















Income before income tax expense 24,681

20,985

3,696

17.6 % Income tax expense 5,358

4,682

676

14.4 % Net income $ 19,323

$ 16,303

$ 3,020

18.5 %



















Net income per common share - basic $ 3.05

$ 2.43

$ 0.62

25.5 % Net income per common share - diluted $ 2.98

$ 2.38

$ 0.60

25.2 %



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 6,345

6,710

(365)

-5.4 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 6,475

6,854

(379)

-5.5 %





















The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended September 30,









2022

2021









Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,386,589

5.25 %

$ 1,367,980

4.98 %

$ 18,609

0.27 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 46,281

2.06 %

33,953

1.51 %

12,328

0.55 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 42,220

2.68 %

46,510

2.47 %

(4,290)

0.21 % Held-to-maturity 204

5.24 %

211

5.27 %

(7)

-0.03 % Securities 88,704

2.37 %

80,674

2.07 %

8,030

0.30 %























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 35,081

2.28 %

116,910

0.13 %

(81,829)

2.15 % Equities 1,322

5.85 %

1,338

3.93 %

(16)

1.92 % Other interest-earning assets 36,403

2.41 %

118,248

0.18 %

(81,845)

2.23 % Total interest-earning assets 1,511,697

5.01 %

1,566,902

4.47 %

(55,205)

0.54 % Total non-earning assets 115,158





95,130











Total assets $ 1,626,856





$ 1,662,032



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 240,948

0.29 %

$ 260,813

0.26 %

$ (19,865)

0.03 % Savings 217,133

0.32 %

214,406

0.24 %

2,727

0.08 % Money market 350,901

0.43 %

346,330

0.47 %

4,571

-0.04 % Certificates of deposit 289,274

0.86 %

329,117

1.21 %

(39,843)

-0.35 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,098,256

0.51 %

1,150,666

0.53 %

(52,410)

-0.02 % Non-interest bearing deposits 285,665





272,097











Total deposits 1,383,921

0.40 %

1,422,763

0.48 %

(38,842)

-0.08 % Borrowings 391

2.65 %

-

0.32 %

391

2.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,098,647

0.51 %

1,150,666

0.53 %

(52,019)

-0.02 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 285,665





272,097











Total cost of funds 1,384,312

0.40 %

1,422,763

0.43 %

(38,451)

-0.03 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,136





24,480











Stockholders' equity 214,408





214,789











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,626,856





$ 1,662,032



































Net interest spread



4.50 %





3.94 %







Net interest margin



4.64 %





4.08 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.71 %





4.14 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.











































The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended









September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022









Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,386,589

5.25 %

$ 1,391,937

4.85 %

$ (5,348)

0.40 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 46,281

2.06 %

48,590

1.93 %

(2,309)

0.14 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 42,220

2.68 %

43,742

2.68 %

(1,522)

0.01 % Held-to-maturity 204

5.24 %

205

5.29 %

(1)

-0.05 % Securities 88,704

2.37 %

92,537

2.29 %

(3,833)

0.08 %























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 35,081

2.28 %

72,786

0.78 %

(37,705)

1.50 % Equities 1,322

5.85 %

1,307

5.14 %

15

0.71 % Other interest-earning assets 36,403

2.41 %

74,093

0.86 %

(37,690)

1.56 % Total interest-earning assets 1,511,697

5.01 %

1,558,567

4.49 %

(46,870)

0.52 % Total non-earning assets 115,158





107,194











Total assets $ 1,626,856





$ 1,665,761



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 240,948

0.29 %

$ 273,114

0.26 %

$ (32,166)

0.03 % Savings 217,133

0.32 %

230,493

0.24 %

(13,360)

0.08 % Money market 350,901

0.43 %

368,704

0.29 %

(17,803)

0.14 % Certificates of deposit 289,274

0.86 %

277,621

0.86 %

11,653

0.00 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,098,256

0.51 %

1,149,932

0.41 %

(51,676)

0.10 % Non-interest bearing deposits 285,665





278,963











Total deposits 1,383,921

0.40 %

1,428,895

0.33 %

(44,974)

0.07 % Borrowings 391

2.65 %

-

0.32 %

391

2.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,098,647

0.51 %

1,149,932

0.41 %

(51,285)

0.10 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 285,665





278,963











Total cost of funds 1,384,312

0.40 %

1,428,895

0.33 %

(44,583)

0.07 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,136





23,534











Stockholders' equity 214,408





213,332











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,626,856





$ 1,665,761



































Net interest spread



4.50 %





4.08 %







Net interest margin



4.64 %





4.19 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.71 %





4.24 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.















































The Bank of Princeton Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Nine Months Ended September 30,









2022

2021









Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/









Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

$ Change

% Change Earning assets





















Loans $ 1,375,233

5.02 %

$ 1,393,122

4.85 %

$ (17,889)

0.17 % Securities





















Taxable available-for-sale 47,626

1.96 %

28,306

1.66 %

19,320

0.30 % Tax-exempt available-for-sale 44,832

2.63 %

47,204

2.48 %

(2,372)

0.15 % Held-to-maturity 205

5.29 %

213

5.27 %

(8)

0.02 % Securities 92,664

2.29 %

75,723

2.18 %

16,941

0.11 %























Other interest earning assets





















Interest-bearing bank accounts 76,559

0.68 %

71,289

0.19 %

5,270

0.49 % Equities 1,327

4.96 %

1,376

4.29 %

(49)

0.67 % Other interest-earning assets 77,887

0.44 %

72,665

0.26 %

5,222

0.18 % Total interest-earning assets 1,545,783

4.64 %

1,541,510

4.50 %

4,273

0.14 % Total non-earning assets 112,573





100,970











Total assets $ 1,658,356





$ 1,642,480



























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Checking $ 257,284

0.26 %

$ 259,932

0.28 %

$ (2,648)

-0.02 % Savings 226,532

0.26 %

199,789

0.26 %

26,743

0.00 % Money market 374,570

0.34 %

330,605

0.31 %

43,965

0.03 % Certificates of deposit 285,855

0.91 %

344,526

1.39 %

(58,671)

-0.48 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,144,242

0.42 %

1,134,852

0.62 %

9,390

-0.20 % Non-interest bearing deposits 280,761





268,194











Total deposits 1,425,004

0.36 %

1,403,046

0.50 %

21,958

-0.14 %























Borrowings 132

2.65 %

361

0.32 %

(229)

2.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities





















(excluding non interest deposits) 1,144,374

0.45 %

1,135,213

0.62 %

9,161

-0.17 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 280,761





268,194











Total cost of funds 1,425,135

0.36 %

1,403,407

0.50 %

21,728

-0.14 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,680





25,947











Stockholders' equity 214,541





213,126











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,658,356





$ 1,642,480



































Net interest spread



4.19 %





3.88 %







Net interest margin



4.31 %





4.04 %







Net interest margin (FTE)1



4.37 %





4.10 %































1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.











































The Bank of Princeton Quarterly Financial Highlights (Unaudited)























2022

2022

2022

2021

2021



September

June

March

December

September























Return on average assets 1.70 %

1.52 %

1.45 %

1.44 %

1.41 %

Return on average equity 12.91 %

11.90 %

11.25 %

11.34 %

10.95 %

Return on average tangible equity1 13.59 %

12.54 %

11.86 %

11.97 %

11.56 %

Net interest margin 4.64 %

4.19 %

4.09 %

3.96 %

4.08 %

Net interest margin (FTE)2 4.71 %

4.24 %

4.14 %

4.02 %

4.14 %

Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP3 51.49 %

53.36 %

53.93 %

50.43 %

48.16 %























COMMON STOCK DATA



















Market value at period end $ 28.35

$ 27.46

$ 28.85

$ 29.33

$ 29.87

Market range:



















High $ 29.95

$ 30.55

$ 32.05

$ 30.89

$ 20.45

Low $ 27.16

$ 26.57

$ 28.67

$ 28.71

$ 17.40

Book value per common share at period end $ 34.00

$ 33.74

$ 33.49

$ 33.42

$ 32.66

Tangible book value per common share at period end4 $ 32.27

$ 32.00

$ 31.75

$ 31.96

$ 30.93

Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 6,251

6,263

6,366

6,480

6,588























CAPITAL RATIOS



















Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.71 %

14.13 %

14.16 %

15.10 %

15.60 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.63 %

13.08 %

13.10 %

13.97 %

14.43 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 13.10 %

12.46 %

12.36 %

12.06 %

12.29 %

Period-end equity to assets 13.26 %

13.00 %

12.71 %

12.84 %

12.89 %

Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets 12.67 %

12.42 %

12.13 %

12.26 %

12.23 %























CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)



















Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 200

$ (12)

$ (34)

$ 101

$ 821

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.058 %

-0.003 %

-0.010 %

0.030 %

0.240 %























Nonperforming loans (excluding TDRs) $ 370

$ 402

$ 406

$ 409

$ 1,043

Other real estate owned -

-

226

226

376

Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)



















-Performing 5,943

6,001

6,066

6,122

6,187

-Non-performing 359

563

766

766

1,092

Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs $ 6,672

$ 6,966

$ 7,464

$ 7,523

$ 8,698























Allowance for loan losses as a percent of:



















Period-end loans 1.21 %

1.19 %

1.19 %

1.24 %

1.22 %

Nonaccrual loans 2286.15 %

1727.05 %

1420.99 %

1398.99 %

769.13 %

Nonperforming assets 2286.15 %

1727.05 %

1191.27 %

1175.39 %

653.96 %























As a percent of total loans:



















Nonaccrual loans 0.05 %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.11 %

Accruing TDRs 0.43 %

0.43 %

0.43 %

0.46 %

0.46 %

Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 0.48 %

0.50 %

0.52 %

0.55 %

0.62 %

























1Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.



2Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans.













3The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (excluding amortization of core deposit intangible) divided by net interest income and non-interest income.













4Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which





excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.















Contact George Rapp

609.454.0718

grapp@thebankofprinceton.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bank of Princeton