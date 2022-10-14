Facing Recession Threat, Kadin Presents CRYPTALK TOUR

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy has experienced economic turmoil that could lead to a recession. Several indicators of recession markers include a decline in economic activity, a decline in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and inflation. Following these concerns, the Bandung City Indonesian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KADIN) - Bandung through the Digital Asset Committee will hold a grand event, namely CRYPTALK TOUR with their esteemed partners.

CRYPTALK TOUR reflects the steps and efforts of the Digital Asset Committee in supporting and developing ecosystems and digital assets in Indonesia. Bandung City Indonesian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KADIN) - Bandung partners with Coinstore.com to roll out a series of collaborations and partnerships in regulatory advisory, project development and education will be prioritised.

"CRYPTALK TOUR is one of the major crypto asset events that will be held in Indonesia, and of course, the Kadin Digital Asset Committee will play an important role here," explained the Head of the Digital Asset Committee at the Bandung City Chamber of Commerce, Raine Renaldi, Wednesday (12/10).

"We invited attendees and speakers from various parties, including Bappebti as the crypto regulator, venture capitals, global crypto exchange such as Coinstore.com, top 100 Indonesia, and international projects such as VCGamers, Kunci Coin, Eziper chain, and many more," he said.

On 24th September, the Bandung City Chamber of Commerce and Industry together with Coinstore.com, which is a global crypto exchange, signed an Memorandum of Understanding. The signing was carried out by the Deputy Chairman of the Bandung Chamber of Commerce for Finance Pak M. Shobirin with Coinstore Global Business Director Mr. James Toh.

Shobirin states that the MoU that has been carried out will be the beginning of cooperation between the two parties towards the next stage. "Coinstore.com is our Strategic and Supporting Partner for the development of potentials related to the crypto business and Digital Assets in Indonesia," he states.

The Digital Asset Committee program will start to kickstart the CRYPTALK TOUR event which will be held on 8.30am October 18, 2022, held at Ritz Carlton (Pacific Place), Jakarta. The event will be attended by government parties such as the Deputy Minister of Trade, Dr. Jerry Sambuaga, and from Bappebti as well as foreign keynote speakers. This event puts forward education about the importance of standardizing digital assets such as crypto for a better ecosystem.

In Indonesia, to get a legal coin license from Bappebti, several requirements must be met. For this reason, in the CRYPTALK event, Bappebti will explain the regulation and valuation of a crypto asset, commonly known as the AHP (Analytical Hierarchy Process) method. The regulation is clearly stated by the Head of BAPPEBTI. Currently, only 383 crypto assets have gone through the AHP test stage and passed to be legally traded in Indonesia.

The plan is that the CRYPTALK TOUR event will be opened by the Deputy Minister of Trade, Dr. Jerry Sambuaga on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

View original content:

SOURCE Coinstore