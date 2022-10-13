Smile Source, the Nation's Largest Private Practice Dental Network Has Partnered With iCreditWorks to Offer "Point of Sale" Financing to 625 Member Offices

The partnership between Smile Source and iCreditWorks will enable more patients to say 'Yes' to the treatment they deserve. By using elegant mobile technology to remove friction from both the office staff and the patient experience, iCreditWorks has reinvented POS financing through automation and mobility.

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, a fast-growing FinTech platform, today announced a partnership with Smile Source. Serving one of the nation's largest networks of dental professionals and comprising over 1,000 dentists and 625 private dental practices, Smile Source will exclusively promote transparent and responsible financing* through iCreditWorks to its member dentists and the thousands of patients who visit their practices every day.

"We are excited to bring an exclusive and innovative solution like iCreditWorks to private dental practices. Our 625 member locations will now have access to patient financing." says Gregg Groenemann, CEO of Smile Source. "We share the commitment of offering our members' patients innovation that empowers their ability to afford the care they deserve."

With the introduction of the first-in-market native mobile App, iCreditWorks provides patients access to affordable financing anytime, anywhere. Checking loan options takes only seconds via the iCreditWorks mobile App and the application experience is simple, seamless, and secure from the privacy of a patient's mobile device. Through iCreditWorks, the practice is paid instantly when the patient taps "Pay My Dentist."

"We are proud to partner with like-minded networks such as Smile Source to expand every patient's access to care through responsible financing," says Scott Young, CEO of iCreditWorks. "The Smile Source community of dental professionals is forward-thinking and progressive in their commitment to offering patients a world-class dental experience, and iCreditWorks is proud to play a part in this mission."

This partnership comes at a time when dentists and patients alike are looking for ways to enhance the overall experience. By using the App to remove friction that both the office staff and the patient experience when contemplating financing, iCreditWorks and Smile Source anticipate an increase in case acceptance for member dentists and a more empowered experience for patients.

*All loans issued by WebBank.

About Smile Source

Founded in 2006 and based in Houston, TX, Smile Source® is on a mission to preserve private practice dentistry and help independent dentists remain fiercely independent. Our members are some of the most progressive doctors in the industry. The future of Private Practice Dentistry is here.

About iCreditWorks

iCreditWorks leverages innovative technology and mobility to deliver an omnichannel platform experience that provides access to a broad suite of "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) financing products, empowering consumers to take control of their financing. The first-of-its-kind iCreditWorks native mobile App delivers a simple, seamless, and secure financing experience that redefines the consumer journey.

To learn more about the Company, please visit www.icreditworks.com.

