Netenrich Resolution Intelligence Cloud at NexGen 2022 Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a leading security and operations analytics company, today announced its sponsorship of the NexGen Conference 2022. Presented by The Channel Company, the conference will be held October 23-25, at the Renaissance Orlando in Orlando, Florida. NexGen brings together managed services professionals interested in innovating their security business to help solve enterprises' most challenging threat intelligence and incident response issues.

Netenrich will showcase its Resolution Intelligence Cloud™, a SaaS analytics platform, gaining widespread adoption with service providers for solving the data analytics, automation, and prioritization issues tied to security operations.

Conference attendees are invited to meet company representatives and learn how to optimize security operations with data analytics and automation leveraging Google Chronicle. The Netenrich platform enables organizations to better detect, analyze, and respond to critical threats and incidents tied to high business risk.

NexGen Conference Solutions Pavilion

Netenrich and Google Chronicle: Booth #226

Monday, 10/24: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Tuesday 10/25: 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Designed for Enterprises at Service Provider Scale

For large enterprises, Resolution Intelligence Cloud uniquely solves the immediate challenges of optimizing security environments. With Netenrich, service providers can scale operations by:

Streamlining threat analytics for service providers and their customers.

Managing multiple Chronicle tenants with multi-level multitenancy which gives analysts the ability to manage and apply rules to one, some, or all tenants in one place for increased control and efficiency.

Offering optional service packs including implementation, threat hunting, and more.

Netenrich in Action

Resolution Intelligence Cloud is a data analytics SaaS platform for managing secure operations. The platform takes a risk-based approach to prioritize critical situations aligned to high-value business assets. It combines real-time analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide situational awareness with intelligence to accurately predict, detect, score, and prioritize critical issues.

Netenrich's platform operationalizes Chronicle to deliver insights and context that speed resolution, promote scale, and keep operations aligned to risk. Built-in multitenancy and task automation streamline rule-building, threat analytics, case management, and collaboration out of the box. The platform does the hard work so security teams don't have to.

About Netenrich

Netenrich boosts the effectiveness of organizations' security and digital operations so they can avoid disruption and preempt risk. Its Resolution Intelligence Cloud™ is a native SaaS data analytics platform for managing secure operations. Resolution Intelligence uses advanced analytics and machine learning to transform security and operations data into intelligence that organizations can act on before critical issues occur. More than 3,000 customers and managed services providers rely on Netenrich to deliver secure operations at scale and speed.

