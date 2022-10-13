Third-party lottery app offers a safe, easy way to order state lottery tickets on-the-go for

the first time

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Powerball and Mega Millions surge to a combined $900 million, Idahoans can now order lottery tickets from the convenience of their phone. Jackpocket , the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today announced its launch in Idaho, offering lottery fans a new way to play.

Jackpocket Launches Lottery App in Idaho (PRNewswire)

Lottery players in Idaho can place ticket orders for beloved lottery games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Lucky for Life, Idaho Cash, Pick 3, and Pick 4 on Jackpocket's easy-to-use mobile app. The secure platform allows players to conveniently place ticket orders, view an image of their ticket, check lottery results, and even receive prizes up to $599 directly on the app. If players win more than $599, the winning ticket will be transferred to them for claiming their prize from the Idaho Lottery.

To celebrate, Jackpocket is offering Idahoans their first lottery ticket free on the app. New players can receive a $2 lottery ticket by downloading Jackpocket and entering the code HEYID at checkout.

"Idaho marks the 13th state where Jackpocket is available for lottery play, making 13 a lucky number in our eyes," said Peter Sullivan, Jackpocket founder and CEO. "The Jackpocket team is looking forward to providing Idahoans, both long-time lottery players and new players alike, a digital-forward way to enjoy one of America's favorite entertainment options."

The Idaho Lottery has contributed over $1 billion to Idahoans since 1992, supporting local school districts' needs. By broadening access to lottery play, Jackpocket will help drive state revenue while also attracting new consumers to lottery play.

Idaho is now the 13th state available for lottery play on the Jackpocket app along with Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C. Lottery players have won over $190 million in lottery prizes using the Jackpocket app, and 20 individual players have won prizes worth $1 million or more to date.

To ensure player safety, Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion and in-app access to responsible gaming resources. Jackpocket is a member of the National Council on Problem Gambling, and the first third-party lottery service to receive a responsible gambling certification from the NCPG's Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program.

For more information, visit jackpocket.com or download the Jackpocket app on iOS or Android .

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackpocket