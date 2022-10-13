The World's Number One Premium Mixer Brand introduces a uniquely refreshing spin on cocktail mixers in partnership with Maker's Mark® Bourbon

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fever-Tree, the world's #1 premium mixer brand, and the #1 ginger beer by value in the US, known for setting the standard for quality and innovation by crafting the finest mixers to complement premium spirits, announces the launch of Fever-Tree Blood Orange Ginger Beer, just in time for Fall entertaining.

Fever-Tree Launches NEW Blood Orange Ginger Beer (PRNewswire)

Fever-Tree & Maker's Mark

Drawing on the expertise and shared passion for quality mixed drinks, Fever-Tree has worked in partnership with Maker's Mark®, a premium bourbon brand, to develop this custom flavor profile, and is thrilled to launch the new Fever-Tree Blood Orange Ginger Beer with their support.

As the leading producer of Premium Ginger Beer by value, Fever-Tree's newest release was specifically designed to pair with the characteristics unique to bourbon creating a delicious new take on the Kentucky Mule, and expanding the brand's award-winning Ginger Beer range for the first time.

Tasting Notes

Fever-Tree's Blood Orange Ginger Beer uses carefully and naturally sourced ingredients and combines the sweet characteristics from Italian blood oranges with the fiery, full-bodied taste of its signature Ginger Beer and a proprietary blend of three real gingers sourced for their distinctive, flavor profiles.

A juicy top note brings a wonderful balance to this flavored Ginger Beer, leaving long-lasting, sweet warmth on the palate and an exceptional mixer. In line with all Fever-Tree mixers, this ginger beer is non-GMO certified, made with no artificial sweeteners or colors and at only 35 calories per 6.8 fl. oz. bottle it can be used to create a deliciously light and refreshing long, mixed drink that will change how people enjoy a traditional mule.

Commenting on the launch, Charles Gibb , CEO of Fever-Tree USA said:

"Replicating the success we've had adding flavors to our Tonic range and reflecting our position as the #1 ginger beer brand in the US, we are delighted to innovate our ginger beer range to capitalize on the fastest growing and largest spirits categories – which is why we've created a liquid that pairs perfect with bourbon, vodka, and tequila."

"Fever-Tree's strength combined with category trends have created the perfect momentum for our Blood Orange Ginger Beer launch. Fever-Tree is always on the forefront of innovation and works with the best in class/leaders in the industry partners, like Maker's Mark, to ensure the best quality, flavor, and mixer to make the world's best drinks."

Emma White , Senior Brand and Innovation lead added:

"The story of Fever-Tree is one of a pursuit for the best, taking our teams around the world to identify the best quality naturally sourced ingredients."

"Our blood oranges are sourced from Italy as the sharp difference in temperatures between day and night creates the perfect climate. These optimal blood oranges are harvested between December - March to achieve their signature deep red blush that results in a bright, rounded, and zesty profile with a juicy finish."

Josh Clark , Senior Brand Manager at Maker's Mark continued:

"As an American heritage brand whose signature bourbon is aged to taste, Maker's Mark knows a thing or two about flavor. Using the best nature has to offer, we're mindful of where our ingredients come from to ensure the juice is worth the squeeze, so to speak."

"Fever-Tree takes the same care in sourcing and always delivers on flavor. Through this partnership, we both sought something that was dynamic but perfectly balanced and think we've achieved just that. With their Blood Orange Ginger Beer and some classic Maker's Mark, you have an innovative and delicious riff on the Kentucky Mule."

In keeping with its ethos of simple-to-make refreshing mules, Fever-Tree suggests the following signature serve:

Blood Orange Kentucky Mule

1 part Maker's Mark® Bourbon

3 Parts Fever-Tree Blood Orange Ginger Beer

Garnish with juicy blood orange wedge

Add bourbon to a highball glass or mule mug, add ice and top with Fever-Tree Blood Orange Ginger Beer. Garnish with blood orange wedge.

Fever-Tree's Blood Orange Ginger Beer is available nationwide at spirits retailers such as Total Wine & More, Reserve Bar, local liquor stores, and grocery chains including Kroger, Publix, and Harris Teeter and this Fall on Amazon.

35 calories per 6.8 fl. Oz. bottle. MSRP $4.99/6.8oz 4-pack. To find a retailer near you, please visit: https://fever-tree.com/en_US/where-to-buy To learn more about Fever-Tree, visit fever-tree.com.

About Fever-Tree

Founded in 2005, Fever-Tree is the global leading premium brand of carbonated mixers. It procures the world's finest ingredients from across the globe, including quinine from the Democratic Republic of Congo, ginger from Ivory Coast, India and Nigeria, and lemons from Sicily. Since its launch, Fever-Tree has collected a vast number of awards, including the Best Selling & Top Trending Tonic Water for eight consecutive years by Drinks International's surveys of the World's Best Bars. In the U.S. Fever-Tree's portfolio includes 16 mixers, comprising tonics, ginger ales, ginger beers and sparkling sodas that are available at leading retailers, bars and restaurants across the country.

About Maker's Mark® Bourbon

In 1953, in Loretto, Ky., Bill Samuels, Sr., fulfilled his dream to create a handmade and delicious bourbon. He decided to make his whisky in small batches, using soft red winter wheat to enhance the softness and sweetness. He then rotated each barrel by hand for consistency and, finally, aged each barrel to taste. Bill Samuels, Sr., transformed bourbon from a "commodity" into a premium handmade spirit, and today Maker's Mark continues to make its bourbon the same way. At his side, co-founder and wife Margie Samuels left her own indelible mark on the brand. While Bill developed the smooth-tasting, wheat-based Maker's Mark Bourbon, Margie is responsible for the bourbon's name and label, standout bottle shape, iconic and signature look that still involves hand-dipping each bottle in red wax to this day, and so much more. Bill and Margie's time-tested approach seems to still be working just fine 60+ years later, as Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon was awarded a Double Gold medal at the esteemed San Francisco Spirits Competition in 2021. In recent years, Maker's Mark has introduced thoughtful, super-premium innovations to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46®, Maker's Mark® Cask Strength and Maker's Mark® Private Selection, the industry's first-ever custom barrel program. Today, Maker's Mark is the largest distillery in the world to achieve B Corp™ Certification, a reflection of the brand's dedication towards building a more inclusive and sustainable economy and signaling a major milestone on the brand's environmentally conscious mission to "Make Your Mark ™" – now and for the future. For more information, visit www.makersmark.com.

WE MAKE OUR BOURBON CAREFULLY. PLEASE ENJOY IT THAT WAY.

Maker's Mark® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 45% Alc./Vol. ©2022 Maker's Mark Distillery, Inc., Loretto, KY.

