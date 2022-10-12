STAGWELL (STGW) MARKETING CLOUD ACQUIRES CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE & INSIGHTS LEADER MARU GROUP TO SCALE GLOBAL PLATFORM

SMC's second acquisition integrates SaaS platform linking global behavioral, transactional and attitudinal data

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, has acquired Maru Group , a leading software experience & insights data platform. Maru will join the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of proprietary SaaS and DaaS tools for in-house marketing teams.

Maru is research built for enterprise scale but in simple, convenient and affordable ways.

Maru brings new, global capabilities to SMC. Maru's SaaS solution, HUB, is a fully scalable survey platform that allows in-house marketers to analyze behavioral, transactional, and attitudinal data all in one place. With tens of millions of survey completes processed a year, the Maru/HUB platform manages research from ad-hoc studies to global trackers. Partnerships with 14 vetted sample partners worldwide allow Maru to connect clients with expertly profiled respondents.

"Stagwell is pleased to add this sophisticated 'research as a service' partner," said Mark Penn, chairman, and CEO, Stagwell. "Maru will be a great addition to our Stagwell Marketing Cloud and round out our research offering from full-service analytical to do it yourself. Maru is research built for enterprise scale but in simple, convenient and affordable ways."

"From full service to self-service, SMC believes marketers need to integrate connected technologies to stay ahead and drive business growth in the modern digital economy. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to that belief," said Elspeth Rollert, chief marketing officer, SMC. "We pride ourselves on a commitment to entrepreneurs like Ged Parton who are building the future of connected brand ecosystems, and we're thrilled to have the Maru Group team join SMC."

Maru strengthens SMC's global, blue-chip client list and presence including Buenos Aires, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Southampton, Toronto, and Vancouver.

"Maru's suite provides real-time access to insight and results, bringing into one ecosystem adaptive interpretation of behavioral, transactional, and attitudinal consumer data," said Ged Parton, CEO, Maru Group. "By joining SMC, we're scaling our services to some of the fastest-growing brands worldwide and translating our belief that understanding the intersection between behavior and emotion is critical to establishing the strongest possible consumer connection to drive better business results."

Maru joins SMC as its second acquisition amid an accelerated focus on technology-based marketing innovation from parent company Stagwell. In July 2022, SMC acquired Apollo Program.

SMC's leadership team is growing with the appointment of former Accenture Applied Intelligence Practice lead Mansoor Basha as chief technology officer. Mansoor joins Matthew Lochner, managing director; Abe Geiger, chief product officer; and Elspeth Rollert, chief marketing officer.

Products across the suite are picking up momentum, too, as marketing professionals race to integrate technology. In August 2022, ARound – a shared augmented reality solution for live events – launched in partnership with the Minnesota Twins, bringing the world's first stadium-level shared A.R. experience to life. Further, PRophet, Stagwell's AI-powered tool for predicting the success of media pitches, has launched "2.0" enhanced by partnerships with PeakMetrics, Podchaser, and The Harris Poll.

Stephens Inc. served as advisor to Maru Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

