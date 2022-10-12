SOSi NAMES STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS VETERAN JENNIFER DIAMOND HABER AS VP FOR COMMUNICATIONS

RESTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi, a leading transformational technology and services contractor to the U.S. government, today announces that Jennifer Diamond Haber has been named Vice President for Communications.

Jennifer Diamond Haber | SOSi (PRNewswire)

Jennifer's a creative visionary who brings a passion and proven track record for building brands and driving growth.

An Emmy-award winning news producer with more than 25 years of strategic communications experience, Diamond Haber serves as the company's senior communications executive responsible for leading corporate and executive communications, as well as media and government relations, community engagement, brand management and integrated marketing. She is also directly responsible for planning, directing, and overseeing strategic communications for SOSi's Exovera and North Star Systems subsidiaries.

Diamond Haber began her career as a network news producer, spending more than a decade at ABC News, as well as NBC News and CBS before transitioning to corporate strategic communications. As a Managing Director at MSLGROUP, she led B2B and B2C communications and integrated marketing for a diverse group of global clients across the defense, consumer, and entertainment industries including Lockheed Martin, Marriott International, Feld Entertainment, and Emirates Airlines. Prior to joining SOSi, she was Senior Vice President of Communications and Brand for PM Hotel Group where she introduced reimagined, nationally recognized brand identities for both the parent company and its portfolio of properties and subsidiaries.

"Jennifer is a creative visionary with a unique and diverse mix of media and corporate experience," said Julian Setian, SOSi's President & CEO. "Her proven success and passion for building brands that connect with people will reinforce SOSi's community and industry leadership."

ABOUT SOSi

SOSi is a leading, privately owned technology and services integrator. Founded in 1989, SOSi provides mission-critical engineering, intelligence and logistics solutions to the U.S. government and commercial customers. We rise to every challenge, managing many of our nation's most critical programs around the globe. Visit sosi.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook for news and updates.

Media Contact

SOSi Communications

shailee.bruck@sosi.com

301.873.8071

SOSi Logo Challenge Accepted (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOS International LLC (SOSi)