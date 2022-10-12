PR Newswire Host Media Tour at Bloomberg Hong Kong Attended By Senior PR & Communications Professionals

News production and publishing policies are shared by the editorial team.

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire recently hosted a media tour at Bloomberg Hong Kong, with more than 20 PR and marketing professionals in attendance welcomed by the Bloomberg editorial team. The PR Newswire team visited the multi-functional office of Bloomberg, the global financial media industry leader, and learned about news production and release policy from their editorial teams.

Media Tours are one of the regular initiatives the PR Newswire team organizes in their 9 locations across the Asia-Pacific. The events tighten the communications gap between PR professionals and the media and offer both sides the opportunity to learn more about each respective profession and industry.

The tour in Bloomberg, Hong Kong tour, brought the group through the various new studios, video studios, control rooms, and the recreation area, where the participants enjoyed an unlimited supply of drinks & nibbles as befitting of Bloomberg's renowned friendly corporate culture.

Apart from the tour, there was a sharing session led by the News Directors, Anchors & production team members from Bloomberg about their day-to-day challenges and the latest development in the finance media landscape. They also answered some burning questions from the audience, including their view on trending topics like environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), as well as tips on getting noticed out of thousands of pitching emails in their inbox.

PR Newswire regularly organizes online & in-person events for PR & Communications professionals & the media professionals to network and learn the latest development in the community.

The company's Audience Development team maintains an extensive & up-to-date media network in each region and is the driving force for such events. Contact us at hkmedia@prnasia.com if you would like to host the next Media Tour at your outlet.

