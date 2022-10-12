MICHAEL CARROLL REJOINS K2 INTEGRITY

As a Senior Leader in the Firm's Investigations & Disputes Practice, Carroll Brings Deep Expertise in Complex Investigations, Integrity Monitoring & Compliance Risk Management to the Team

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity, the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm, today announced that Michael Carroll has rejoined the firm as a Senior Managing Director based in New York City. Bringing nearly 30 years of experience across the private and public sectors to K2 Integrity's Global Investigations and Disputes practice ("I&D"), Carroll will lead complex investigations, monitorships and compliance transformation projects for K2 Integrity's clients. Carroll will report to Jeremy Kroll, the firm's co-CEO and co-founder, and global head of the firm's Investigations and Disputes practice.

(PRNewsfoto/K2 Integrity)

"Mike has always played a critical role helping clients navigate the ever evolving regulatory and compliance landscape, from eliminating fraud to designing impactful monitorship programs," said Co-CEOs Jeremy Kroll and Andrew Rabinowitz. "We are excited to have Mike, one of the industry's leading investigators, known for his extensive expertise, passion and dedication to integrity, bring his entrepreneurial spirit and energy back to K2 Integrity. His return reaffirms our deep commitment to our investigations and monitoring practices, the foundation of our organization and industry-leading work."

Carroll added: "K2 Integrity has become the most trusted brand in our industry. The firm has great investigative, monitoring and compliance experts and a blue-chip clientele, and I look forward to once again getting the opportunity to work closely with Jeremy, as well as this industry leading team, including Darren Matthews, Bob Brenner and the legendary Jules Kroll, as we combat financial crime."

Carroll first joined K2 Integrity in 2018, where he served as a Managing Director in the firm's I&D team as well co-lead of the firm's Construction and Real Estate Practice. Since leaving K2 Integrity, he started his own firm Probity to further specialize in investigations, risk management, and compliance. Prior to joining K2 Integrity, Carroll spent more than 24 years in government service, most recently serving as Deputy Commissioner and Chief of Investigations for the New York City Department of Investigation. In this position, he oversaw all aspects of criminal investigations into corrupt, illegal, and unethical conduct, including those focused on financial fraud, theft, organized crime, bribery, narcotics, and political corruption. Carroll holds an M.A. in criminal justice from John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a B.A. in psychology from the College of Mount Saint Vincent. He is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) and a certified instructor with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

