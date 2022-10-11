US Department of Defense Partners with OROS for Next Generation Tactical Shelters, Cold Weather Apparel

OROS stands ready to transform thermal materials for the US DoD

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OROS , the leading innovator of next-generation thermal materials, has been selected by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center (DEVCOM SC) to develop the next generation aerogel textiles for both extreme cold weather apparel and, in collaboration with Kostas Research Institute at Northeastern University, tactical shelters.

Aerogel is a substance used by NASA to insulate spacecraft and a technology pioneered by OROS to be used as the foundation for their proprietary materials innovation. Having developed a platform of aerogel solutions called SOLARCORE, OROS has the capacity to create advanced performance materials that may yield clothing systems with fewer layers and less bulk than traditional options.

OROS' thermal innovations also have the potential to vastly improve the energy efficiency of the Army's cold weather tactical shelters while increasing overall safety for operators in the field. Enhanced insulative environments, less bulk than current shelter systems and comprehensive thermal management are all key benefits of aerogel textile technology.

OROS CTO Jeff Nash is excited to revolutionize the Army's approach to extreme cold weather protection and has spent years creating the company's aerogel technology. A career-long materials engineer, Nash understands first-hand the taxing conditions and rigorous demands arctic environments put on gear.

"We stand ready to pair our vision of aerogel insulating materials with the needs for advanced thermal protection in harsh environments," Nash said. "It is an honor to be part of transforming the military's shelter and apparel systems."

About OROS

OROS is a materials technology company that develops the most scientifically innovative thermal solutions on the planet. Their vision is to create technology that empowers humanity to reach our full potential. For more information, visit www.orosapparel.com.

