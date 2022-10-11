Prevent Violence & Threats with Scylla AI

Scylla can be purchased at your local Southwest Automated Security branch

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Can AI be used to prevent violence & threats?

With the resurgence of sporting events and students back in classrooms after Covid-19, the pressure on event operators and school administration to provide a safe environment has never been greater. When it comes to preventing violence, the next-gen AI solutions touted by pioneers in surveillance such as Scylla, the leading AI-powered physical threat detection solution, can do much more than just alert law enforcement.

How can AI keep us safe?

By bringing together multiple streams of information, including video surveillance feeds, technologies like Scylla AI are able to identify a wide variety of threats, ranging from objects and actions to behavior anomalies and more. Scylla's next-gen technology serves the ultimate purpose of leveling up situational awareness and automating the response in case of high-impact scenarios, keeping individuals safe while out in public.

Applying AI to protect students

Amid the surge in gun violence, it's vital to have a powerful weapon recognition system. Scylla is trained to identify a wide variety of weapons at first sight and track the offender in real time, even after the weapon has been hidden. What's more, it can be further integrated with access control infrastructure to lock doors and isolate the violator and provide safe emergency evacuation. On top of that, you can detect aggressive behavior, visible smoke and fire, and much more, for all-around situational awareness.

Scylla AI's all-in-one sports venue security suite

Advances in computer vision and machine learning mean that AI-powered video analytics such as the Scylla Sports Venue Security Suite can extend the capabilities of security operators by monitoring the entire camera network in real-time and automatically detecting fights, weapons, vandalism, intrusion into restricted areas, and slips and falls. Scylla solutions can also assist in detecting banned people or finding lost children.

Overall, the idea that AI could be used to prevent violence and threats is a growing conviction. Scylla has conducted numerous case studies on how questions of public safety can be addressed using this potentially life-saving technology.

Scylla has numerous integrations with most modern cameras, video management systems and surveillance platforms, which means seamless integration with the existing infrastructure without the need to update it at huge costs. For more information on how to purchase Scylla, contact your local Southwest Automated Security branch to learn about how easy it can be to integrate AI-powered video analytics into your safety plan.

For more than 25 years, Southwest Automated Security has been the choice partner of security dealers and integrators in completing installs with excellence. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwest Automated Security