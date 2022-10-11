JENNAIR AND INTERIOR DESIGN TITAN KELLY WEARSTLER COLLABORATE ON NEW KITCHEN DESIGN CONCEPT INSPIRED BY BURLESQUE STATEMENT PIECE

Project marks the second collaboration between the luxury appliance brand and internationally celebrated tastemaker

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JennAir continues to propel the luxury appliance industry forward with a second collaboration with interior designer and entrepreneur Kelly Wearstler. Reflecting both partners' leadership in progressive design that breaks the traditional mold, the second virtual kitchen concept is inspired by the JennAir statement piece, Burlesque — industry-exclusive column refrigerator and freezer columns that reveal a beautiful yet shocking burgundy interior upon opening.

"My partnership with JennAir provides me the freedom to think, without limits, about what a kitchen design could be. This project is a showcase of digital design's potential, whether in virtual realities or Web," shared Kelly Wearstler, "Responding to the luxurious and avant-garde Burlesque design, I've imagined a unique experience set in the Southern Californian desert."

Inspired by Burlesque, Wearstler's kitchen concept features a cavernous, natural form environment that plays off of the bold color and snakeskin motif found inside Burlesque's striking interior. The monochromatic, earthy aesthetics of the desert elements in Wearstler's design ground the interior colors of Burlesque, allowing it to stand out as a true statement piece within the kitchen. Each Burlesque column is etched with the Burlesque name and production number out of the 13 pairs created, giving owners a one-of-a-kind showpiece in their kitchens. Inspired by the velvet interior of an antique jewelry box and the rich leather of vintage luxury cars, Burlesque elevates appliances to art. In addition to Burlesque, the kitchen also features a JennAir 48" commercial range, double wall oven and dishwasher – showcasing JennAir as the quietest luxury dishwasher brand.*

"At JennAir, our partnerships with rebellious design leaders like Kelly Wearstler cement our commitment to disruptive progress in the luxury appliance space," said Chelsey Whitehead, product and brand marketing director for JennAir. "In creating a second design concept with Kelly, we aim to illustrate — for design professionals and consumers alike — that products like the Burlesque statement piece elevate their spaces while also providing the disruptive technology they need and expect today."

Those interested in seeing the kitchen and learning more about the JennAir products featured can visit JennAir.com or immerse themselves in the JennAir experience by visiting the JennAir showroom located in New York City's Architecture and Design Building .

