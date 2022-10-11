Global X ETFs Ranked #10 Best Place to Work in New York City by Crain's New York Business

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that the firm was named #10 on the list of Best Places to Work in New York City for 2022 by Crain's New York Business, the second year in a row the firm made the list.

Conducted by Crain's in partnership with Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research company since 2004, the Best Places to Work in New York City survey and awards program has been dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area's best employers for the past 15 years.

"Above anything else, I'm a believer in the limitless potential of people. Over the course of my career, it's become clear that people can achieve anything they set their minds to when provided with the right environment and support networks to foster personal and professional growth," said Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X ETFs. "As our biggest asset, people are at the center of Global X's culture, and I am honored that Crain's has recognized the special place we've built by naming Global X one of the top 100 places to work in New York City. This company has been, and will remain, a place where people can bring their full selves to work and can grow in an environment that encourages them, supports them, and inspires them to succeed."

Since its founding in 2008, Global X has embraced its status as a challenger brand and has been able to rise to new levels of success through an agility and intellectual curiosity that have become foundational to the firm's culture and evolution. As Global X has grown, it has been able to maintain the uniqueness and spirt that has made the firm a special place to work – defined by positivity, passion, client-focus, teamwork and a spirit of exploration that enables Global X to consistently reach new heights.

Having surpassed a headcount of 200 employees this year, Global X ETFs is growing and actively hiring team members that exemplify its culture of problem solving, creative thinking, collaboration and integrity. To join the Global X team, view and apply to our open positions here.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 90 ETF strategies and approximately $36 billion in assets under management.[i] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with $545 billion in assets under management worldwide. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with $83bn in assets under management.[ii]

