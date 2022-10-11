Cally Stanphill Accepted into Forbes Human Resources Council

Forbes Human Resources Council is an Invitation-Only Community for HR Executives Across All Industries

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cally Stanphill, Director of Talent Acquisition at PainTEQ, has been accepted into Forbes Human Resources Council, an invitation-only community for HR executives across all industries.

Cally Stanphill was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Fully embodying Forbes Human Resources Council criteria, Cally has a successful track record in revolutionizing recruitment strategies. In her current role, she has aided in creating the groundwork for PainTEQ's growth as they scale to achieve its mission to pioneer world-class data-driven medical solutions.

She has spearheaded wellness initiatives and a nationwide volunteer time off program, but her greatest success has been creating an engaging environment and an award-winning culture for all PainTEQ teammates.

Cally has a bachelor's in international business and is certified in diversity, equity, and inclusion from USF.

"We are honored to welcome Cally Stanphill into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Human Resources Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Cally Stanphill has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Cally will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Cally will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.

"I am humbled and elated to be welcomed into the Forbes Human Resources Council," Cally stated. "Serving as a Forbes HR Council Member will allow me an opportunity to share my Talent Acquisition expertise with HR leaders on a global scale, while simultaneously networking with like-minded professionals. I am thankful to PainTEQ's Executive team for encouraging me to embark on this challenge, and for trusting me to continuously build and shape our people operations."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Human Resources Council, visit forbeshrcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About PainTEQ: PainTEQ was built to bring interventional procedures to the market. Working with pain management specialists to help reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ implant aims to immediately provide clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive outpatient procedure. For more information, visit www.painteq.com.

