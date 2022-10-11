Bradford White and Plumbers Without Borders champion access to clean water

Top water heating manufacturer and non-profit service organization continue mission to support plumbers around the world and ensure access to safe water supplies

AMBLER, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation , an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage products, announces a continued partnership with Plumbers Without Borders , a grassroots non-profit organization working to increase global access to safe water and sanitation.

Bradford White Corporation (PRNewswire)

The partnership re-affirms Bradford White's commitment to advance the plumbing and HVAC industries through strategic partnerships and programs and supports Plumbers Without Borders' ongoing contributions to professional training, promoting careers in the trades and maintaining the industry's commitment to the highest standards of quality for products and services.

"Plumbers Without Borders is focused on improving lives and shares our deep commitment to elevate the work of industry professionals and the essential role they have in supporting the health, safety and sanitation in communities," said Rebecca Owens, senior manager of communications for Bradford White. "Through our charitable giving program Industry Forward™, our company is dedicated to providing the tools and resources needed to make a positive impact in communities where we live and work. We are proud to continue our relationship with Plumbers Without Borders and increase their capacity to support individuals and families around the globe."

Plumbers Without Borders was founded in 2010. The organization connects volunteer plumbers and other skilled tradespeople with projects around the world that are establishing safe plumbing and sanitary systems and promoting related health and safety education. Plumbers Without Borders selects partners based on quality, service, craftsmanship and training.

"We are proud and humbled to have Bradford White Corporation's continuing support," said Domenico DiGregorio, president and co-founder of Plumbers Without Borders. "By creating and investing in their Industry Forward™ program, Bradford White leads the way in exemplifying our industry's most important goals and initiatives that will help shift the global equation towards improving lives everywhere."

For more information about Bradford White, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com .

About Industry Forward™

Industry Forward™, is Bradford White's signature charitable giving program. Through this initiative, the company provides grants to eligible organizations to advance public awareness of the importance and value of the Plumbing and HVAC industry including skilled trades, manufacturing, and distribution. By aligning resources and investing in key programs, Bradford White is making a positive impact in communities to help build a stronger and sustainable future for all.

