North American Numbering Plan Administrator Announces Plan for Additional Area Code in South Carolina

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, serving in its capacity as the Federal Communications Commission's neutral third-party North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), announced today that an additional area code, 821, has been assigned to overlay the existing 864 area code that serves the northern area of South Carolina. This includes the larger cities of Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson and other smaller communities.

The Public Service Commission of South Carolina approved an area code overlay on September 27, 2022, to ensure the availability of telephone numbering resources. The new 821 area code will cover the same geographic area as the 864 area code. All existing customers will retain the 864 area code and will not need to change their telephone numbers. Ten-digit local dialing will be required by all customers within the area covered by the 864 and new 821 area codes.

