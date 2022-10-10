Himiway Co-organized Major Charity Ride With the New England Parkinson's Ride As Title Sponsor

Himiway recently partnered with the esteemed New England Parkinson's Ride to raise $2million for Michael J. Fox Foundation.

EL MONTE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proud moment for Himiway! The leading long range fat tire electric bikes manufacturer recently had the honor of being the title sponsor of the New England Parkinson's Ride. Himiway collaborated with the prestigious charity ride to raise the fundraising goal of $2 million for Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Himiway's recent collaboration with New England Parkinson's Ride marks a historical chapter not just for the journey of Himiway but for the American electric bike industry as well. It is for the FIRST time Himiway has been involved in such a large charity ride and also it is for the FIRST time that an e-bike brand has hosted such a charity event.

The New England Parkinson's Ride 2022 was scheduled for September 10, 2022. As the title sponsor for the event, Himiway has sponsored $30,000 for New England Parkinson's Ride. The company also sent a cycling team that participated in the 30-mile cycling task for the event. The event also had corporate representatives from Himiway interviewing Parkinson's Ride's board members to understand their mission, vision, and objectives behind the event.

The Himiway representative emphasized that every day they come across customers who suffer from circumstances that affect their daily lives, such as diabetes, cardiovascular issues, hip, and knee injuries, and more. Despite the physical limitations, they have been able to find light and hope through their reawakened passion for cycling. The representative shared that these inspiring incidents motivate them towards taking up more social responsibility and supporting all the bravehearts who are suffering from serious mobility-limiting ailments like Parkinson's.

After the ride, the New England Parkinson's Riding Association held a raffle. The winner of the contest won Himiway's Zebra- a premium all-terrain electric bike and one of the bestsellers for the company. The prize was sponsored by Himiway.

One of the top 3 electric bike manufacturers in the USA, Himiway is driven by the goal to fulfill social responsibilities globally, while assuring industry-leading long range fat tire electric bikes and premier customer service. Guided by humanitarian ethos, Himiway is looking forward to hosting more such charity events in the coming months and years.

